Home  » News » Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 15, 2025 09:37 IST

A helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand early Sunday, killing all seven on board.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

The dead included six pilgrims and the pilot.

The helicopter took off from Kedarnath for Guptkashi around 5:30 am and crashed soon after.

 

Sources said the chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X that a helicopter has crashed and the State Disaster Response Force and other agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The incident comes days after an Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedbad, killing 241 people on board and several others on the ground.

Earlier, on May 8, a helicopter going to Gangotri Dham crashed in Uttarkashi district in which six people were killed.

On June 7, a helicopter going to Kedarnath had to make an emergency landing on the road due to a technical fault soon after take-off in which the pilot was injured but the five devotees on board were rescued safely.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
