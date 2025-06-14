Crashed AI plane's comprehensive check was due in Dec

Air India's ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12 underwent comprehensive maintenance checks in June 2023 and was due for the next scheduled comprehensive checks in December this year, according to airline officials.

IMAGE: A crane removes the wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft in Ahmedabad, on June 14, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The plane enroute to London Gatwick crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad.

Apart from 241 people onboard the plane, many others on the ground also died.

Officials said on Saturday that the aircraft VT-ANB underwent C checks or comprehensive checks in June 2023 and the next such scheduled checks were to happen in December this year.

The C checks were done by AIESL (AI Engineering Services Ltd).

The right side engine of the nearly 12-year-old aircraft was overhauled and installed in March 2025, while an inspection of the left side engine was done as per the engine manufacturer's protocol in April 2025, the officials said.

The aircraft was powered by GEnx engines, manufactured by GE Aerospace.

The officials also claimed that there were no issues with the engines or the aircraft.

There was no official statement from Air India.

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday ordered enhanced safety checks of Air India's Boeing 787-8/9 planes.

Air India, on Saturday, said the one-time safety checks of the aircraft are on track and the checks have been completed for nine planes.

The airline has 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s in its fleet.

On Friday, GE Aerospace said it supports the action being taken by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for enhanced safety inspections of the Air India 787-8/9 fleet.

"We continue to work closely with the appropriate regulatory and investigative agencies, and we are committed to providing all technical support necessary to understand the cause of this accident," a GE Aerospace spokesperson had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel on Friday said after three-and-a-half years of the takeover of Air India by the Tatas, the management needs to fine-tune various aspects of running a world-class airline, including maintenance.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash and a high-level multi-disciplinary committee has also been set up to examine the causes for the accident.