Air India crash: 'Burnt bodies were all over the area'

A local resident of Meghani Nagar in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who lives close to the site where Air India flight-171 crashed, recounted the horror and described the devastation and horror following the tragic incident.

IMAGE: Hospital staff carries the body of a victim, who died in the crash, at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, on June 13, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Speaking to ANI, he termed the incident a 'horrible sight' to witness, stating that there were half-cut and completely burnt bodies all over the area.

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said, "My son was there... He called me and told about the plane crash incident. My house is located 100-200m away from the crash site. The fire was still burning when I arrived... In 5-7 minutes, fire department, CISF and authorities reached at the spot. It was a horrible sight to witness. There were half-cut and completely burnt bodies all over the area... Meghaninagar has active roads. The situation of local commuters is still not known..."

Another local said, "My house is 700m away from the crash site. We got to know that a massive fire had broken out...I reached the spot and I saw that the police, the fire department and a lot of local people, including workers of the BJP, have also come there...It was a very horrible scene, as everywhere there were bodies, completely burnt bodies."

Meanwhile, Thakur Ravi, who works as a cook at the undergraduate mess of BJ Medical College, where AI-171 had crashed into, said his mother and two-year-old daughter have been missing since the Air India plane crashed into the college complex a day ago.

Thakur Ravi, his mother, and her wife used to cook at the UG students' mess at the BJ Medical in Meghaninagar.

"In this accident, my mother, Sarlaben Pralhadji Thakur, and my two-year-old daughter, Adyaravi Thakur, are still missing after the plane crash. "My mother, my wife, and I used to cook at the UG students' mess," he told media persons.

Meanwhile, Gujarat ATS has recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the debris of the Air India plane that crashed yesterday in Ahmedabad.

An ATS personnel said, "It's a DVR, which we have recovered from the debris. The FSL team will come here soon."

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday.

The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.