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Jharkhand Headmaster Booked For Sexually Harassing Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 19:41 IST

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A headmaster in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, is facing legal action after being accused of sexually harassing girl students, prompting a police investigation and suspension.

Key Points

  • A headmaster in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.
  • The accused headmaster has been suspended, and an FIR has been lodged against him.
  • Girl students contacted Childline to report the harassment, displaying exemplary courage.
  • The headmaster has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
  • Police are currently searching for the headmaster, who is on the run.

A headmaster of a government school in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district was booked for allegedly sexually harassing girl students, officials said on Saturday.

The accused headmaster has been suspended, and an FIR has been lodged against him based on the statement of the mother of a 13-year-old girl at Charhi police station on April 15, they said.

 

Headmaster Suspended After Allegations Surface

"The headmaster has been suspended from his post after the matter surfaced. He had been harassing the girls for quite a few months. They were scared and refused to attend school because of his behaviour," said Akash Lal, the District Superintendent of Education (DSE) of Hazaribag.

Students Contact Childline

"However, three girls showed exemplary courage, dialled Childline 1098 and disclosed everything," the DSE said.

On the basis of this information, the Childline authorities, along with some volunteers, rushed to the school and met the girls there, where they narrated their woes. They even told the team that the headmaster had threatened them that if they disclosed anything about him, he would harm them, Lal added.

Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, said Kundan Kant Vimal, the officer in charge of the Charhi police station.

The headmaster is on the run, and police are making efforts to nab him, the OC said.

Under the POCSO Act, the headmaster could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. The next step in the investigation will likely involve gathering further statements from the victims and witnesses. Jharkhand has seen a number of similar cases reported in recent years, highlighting concerns about child safety in schools.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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