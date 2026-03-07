HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Headmaster Suspended After Dance Video With Students Sparks Outrage in Jharkhand

Headmaster Suspended After Dance Video With Students Sparks Outrage in Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 07, 2026 10:33 IST

A headmaster in Jharkhand has been suspended after a controversial dance video with students went viral, prompting swift disciplinary action and raising concerns about school conduct.

Key Points

  • A headmaster in Garhwa, Jharkhand, has been suspended after a video emerged of him and two assistant teachers dancing with students.
  • The dance occurred during a farewell function at an upgraded middle school in the Meral block.
  • The Garhwa district administration initiated a probe after the video went viral on social media.
  • The headmaster has been suspended under Jharkhand government service rules, and departmental action is directed against the assistant teachers.
  • The District Education Officer emphasised the importance of maintaining discipline and morality in schools, stating that such incidents will not be tolerated.

A school headmaster in Jharkhand's Garhwa district was suspended and departmental proceedings initiated against two assistant teachers for allegedly dancing with students on a "vulgar" song, an official said on Saturday.

The action came after a purported dance video went viral on social media, in which the headmaster and two assistant teachers are seen dancing with students, including girls of class 8, during a farewell function.

 

The incident happened at an upgraded middle school, Sohbaria, in Meral block of the district on March 1.

Garhwa district administration took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, the official said.

Suspension and Investigation Details

District Education Officer Kaiser Raza said, "Prima facie, the allegations were found serious. Based on it, the school's headmaster in charge, Kundan Kumar Ranjan, has been suspended with immediate effect under the Jharkhand government service rules 2016."

During the suspension period, his headquarters has been designated as the regional education office, Garhwa, and he is required to register his biometric attendance at the headquarters, according to a press release issued by the Garhwa education department.

In this case, the conduct of assistant teachers Purushottam Pandit and Subeshwar Ram has also been deemed inappropriate.

The District Education Officer has directed for departmental action against them under the Jharkhand Assistant Teacher Service Conditions Rules, 2021, the release added.

Raza said maintaining discipline, morality, and the dignity of the educational environment in schools is a top priority, and such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
