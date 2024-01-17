News
HC orders CBI, police joint probe into attack on ED officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 17, 2024 17:28 IST
The Calcutta high court on Wednesday ordered the formation of a joint special investigation team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the West Bengal police to probe an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali when they went to search the premises of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5.

IMAGE: Security personnel inspect a vehicle of the ED team which was attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas, January 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by it and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

 

One superintendent of police rank officer of CBI, the name of which agency was directed to give by Thursday, and Jaspreet Singh, SP of Islampur police district will jointly head the SIT, the court directed.

ED officials went to search the house of Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the money trail in a ration distribution scam case in West Bengal, when they were attacked by a mob.

