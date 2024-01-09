News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MHA seeks report from Bengal govt on attacks on ED teams

MHA seeks report from Bengal govt on attacks on ED teams

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 09, 2024 20:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Union home ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government on attacks on Enforcement Directorate teams in the state on January 5, sources said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security personnel inspect a vehicle of the ED team which was attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas, January 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a communication, the ministry of home affairs has asked the West Bengal government to send a detailed report on the circumstances leading to the attacks that left ED officials injured.

 

The home ministry also asked the state government to send details of the action taken following the attacks on the central probe agency teams, the sources said.

Three ED officials were injured and their mobile phones, laptops and wallets 'looted' when they went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to search the premises of Shajahan Sheikh, a leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, on January 5.

Sheikh is absconding and the ED has issued a look-out circular against him, alerting all land, air and sea ports to stop his exit from the country.

A second agency team was attacked and their vehicle was damaged during the arrest of another TMC leader, Shankar Adhya, in Bongaon of the said district on the same day.

Acting director of the ED Rahul Navin visited West Bengal on Tuesday to take stock of the situation following the attacks on the agency officials.

Navin will review the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam in West Bengal and discuss security concerns of the local ED establishment in the backdrop of the attacks on the agency officials, the sources said.

He might also call on Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

The ED had claimed in a press statement that the magnitude of the "scam" was "enormous" and the proceeds of the crime transferred by a suspect amounted to Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, of which an amount of Rs 2,000 crore was "suspected to be transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh".

It arrested West Bengal minister and TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick and his aide Bakibur Rahaman in connection with the case last year while Adhya was held last week.

A money-laundering chargesheet against Mallick, Rahaman and NPG Rice Mill was filed by the agency before a Kolkata court in December last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Explosion of...: TMC min defends attack on ED team
Explosion of...: TMC min defends attack on ED team
3 officers grievously injured in mob attack, says ED
3 officers grievously injured in mob attack, says ED
Arrest TMC leader, probe his terror links: Bengal guv
Arrest TMC leader, probe his terror links: Bengal guv
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
'If Rohit has been given a chance, then why not KL?'
NDRF, bio, nuclear teams called in as chlorine leak causes panic in Dehradun
NDRF, bio, nuclear teams called in as chlorine leak causes panic in Dehradun
Struggling Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai's Ranji squad
Struggling Shreyas Iyer added to Mumbai's Ranji squad
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED men attacked: Will Prez rule be imposed in WB?

ED men attacked: Will Prez rule be imposed in WB?

Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team

Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances