News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Explosion of...: TMC minister defends attack on ED team

Explosion of...: TMC minister defends attack on ED team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 09, 2024 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday courted controversy with his comments that the recent attack on Enforcement Directorate officers during a raid in North 24 Parganas was a result of “explosion of public grievance”.

IMAGE: Security personnel at the site where vehicles of the Enforcement Directorate team came under attack during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chattopadhyay, the state's agriculture minister, also claimed that such attacks will take place in other parts of the country, too, where probe agencies conduct raids.

“We have seen the explosion of public grievance at one place in the state… Such incidents will happen at other places in India as well in future,” he said at a programme.

 

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised, as hundreds of supporters of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on January 5, when the team went to conduct a raid at his house in Sandeshkhali in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

Chattopadhyay also claimed that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has unearthed scams worth several crores of rupees in the present BJP-led regime at the Centre, “but the party sends probe agencies to only non-BJP states”.

Rubbishing the minister's allegations, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said the TMC government must be immediately uprooted from power to save the people of West Bengal.

Another local BJP leader called for Chattopadhyay's arrest for his remarks against central agencies.

Left Front leader Sujon Chakraborty said that Chattopadhyay was trying to score political points with such statements.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team
Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team
ED, TMC leader's kin file complaints against each other
ED, TMC leader's kin file complaints against each other
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
How did Sahajahan Sheikh rise to prominence in TMC?
Day before disqualification verdict, Fadnavis says...
Day before disqualification verdict, Fadnavis says...
ED files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad's family
ED files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad's family
'Ram Siya Ram' puts Keshav Maharaj in the zone
'Ram Siya Ram' puts Keshav Maharaj in the zone
Rudrankksh, Mehuli strike gold in Olympic Qualifiers
Rudrankksh, Mehuli strike gold in Olympic Qualifiers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

3 officers grievously injured in mob attack, says ED

3 officers grievously injured in mob attack, says ED

Arrest TMC leader, probe his terror links: Bengal guv

Arrest TMC leader, probe his terror links: Bengal guv

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances