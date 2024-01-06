Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team

Former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday midnight in connection with an alleged ration scam case.

IMAGE: Security personnel inspect a vehicle of the ED team which was attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Trinamool Congress leader Adhya was arrested by the ED after an extensive search of his premises in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, which comes a day after an ED team was attacked during raids in the case.

Earlier on Thursday night, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of Adhya and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the case.

The TMC leader's supporters started protesting outside his residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalised their cars, according to ED officials.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us."

Meanwhile, the TMC leaders said that the attack on the ED team was an 'effect of provocation'.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the central agency is working against his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"What happened in Sandeskhali was an effect of provocation. In West Bengal, central agencies and forces on the instructions of the BJP are going to the residence of one or the other TMC leader or workers to harass, spread negative statements and provoke people. We are receiving such allegations and that's what happened in Sandeshkhali yesterday," Ghosh said.