News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED team attacked during raids at TMC leader's house

ED team attacked during raids at TMC leader's house

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 05, 2024 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

ED officers were on Friday assaulted and their vehicles were damaged allegedly by supporters of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Sajahan when they tried to raid his residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the ration distribution scam.

The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in the state during the day and Sajahan's house is one of them, an officer said.

A large number of TMC loyalists first gheraoed the ED officials and the central forces personnel who accompanied them when they reached Sheikh's residence in Sandeshkhali area in the morning and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area, the officer said.

 

One of the officers suffered head injuries and had to be taken to a hospital, he said.

Sajahan is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

"This kind of attack is unprecedented. We have sent a report on Shiekh Sajahan to our Delhi office," the ED officer told PTI.

Sajahan's supporters attacked the officials and the central forces personnel when they tried to break the lock of the gate of his residence which was not opened by the TMC leader despite several calls made by them, he said.

Senior police officers including the SP of North 24 Parganas district did not communicate when the ED officers tried to contact them, he alleged.

The ED officers are conducting raids at 15 places in West Bengal in connection with the scam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
ED raids Hemant Soren's aide in 'illegal mining case'
ED raids Hemant Soren's aide in 'illegal mining case'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
Pistorius released 11 years after murdering girlfriend
Pistorius released 11 years after murdering girlfriend
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Olympic qualifiers do-or-die outing for us: Savita
Olympic qualifiers do-or-die outing for us: Savita
Key factors that could drive more gains for PVR-Inox
Key factors that could drive more gains for PVR-Inox
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Won't be surprising if he's arrested: Pawar on Kejriwal

Won't be surprising if he's arrested: Pawar on Kejriwal

Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest

Kejriwal skips ED summons, AAP alleges bid to arrest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances