Four Arrested After Police Encounter With Interstate Gang In Palwal

An interstate criminal gang's plans were foiled in Palwal after a police encounter resulted in the arrest of four members and the recovery of weapons, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four members of an interstate criminal gang were arrested in Palwal after a police encounter.

A constable and one of the accused sustained bullet injuries during the shootout.

Police recovered a rifle, two pistols, and ammunition from the arrested gang members.

The gang was allegedly planning a major crime, such as murder or robbery, in the Palwal district.

One suspect remains at large, and police are actively pursuing his arrest.

Four alleged members of an interstate criminal gang were arrested following a brief encounter with police in Palwal district near here, during which a constable and one of the accused sustained bullet injuries, police said on Saturday.

Weapons Recovered From Arrested Gang Members

A rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of cartridges were recovered from the accused, who were allegedly planning to commit a major crime such as murder, robbery, or dacoity in the district, they said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sahil Dhillon, a team of the anti-vehicle theft at Hathin received information on Friday evening that four to five armed men from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh were travelling towards Palwal in a car to meet their associates to execute a major crime.

Police Chase and Apprehension

Acting on the tip-off, a special team was formed and a trap was laid near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway. When the suspected car arrived, police attempted to intercept it, but the occupants allegedly tried to flee towards Hodal.

During the chase, the vehicle stopped near Mundkati Chowk. As a constable approached the car, one of the occupants allegedly opened fire, hitting him in the left leg, he said.

"The criminals broke through the police blockade and sped towards Maroli Road, triggering another chase. Their vehicle eventually came to a halt after a tyre burst. Police alleged that the accused fired indiscriminately at the pursuing team, damaging their vehicle," Dhillon said.

Accused Identified and Investigation Ongoing

The police team retaliated in self-defence, during which one of the accused suffered a bullet injury to his leg. While one suspect managed to escape under the cover of darkness, four others, including the injured accused, were apprehended, police said, Dhillon said.

The arrested accused were identified as Akram, Krishan, Alok Parihar alias Rahul Thakur, and Madhav Gupta, all residents of Etawah. The injured accused, Madhav Gupta, and constable Devender were admitted to the hospital.

"An FIR was registered against the accused at Mundkati police station. The absconding accused was identified as Vipul Diwedi, and efforts are underway to arrest him," the officer said.

During the investigation, police found that Gupta has 25 criminal cases, including those under the Gangsters Act, registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Parihar is facing four criminal cases, while Akram has two cases registered against him in Etawah, police said.