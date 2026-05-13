Three Cyber Fraudsters Arrested In Nuh Sextortion Case

Nuh Police have apprehended three cyber fraudsters involved in sextortion and online fraud, recovering fake SIM cards and digital data.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points Nuh Police arrested three individuals involved in cyber fraud and sextortion.

The fraudsters used fake SIM cards and social media accounts to defraud people online.

Police recovered mobile phones, fake SIM cards, and digital data related to cyber fraud.

Accused were sending fake text messages and sextortion videos to victims.

Nuh Police have arrested three alleged cyber fraudsters involved in sextortion and online fraud through fake messages, officials said on Wednesday.

Police also recovered fake SIM cards, mobile phones, and digital data related to cyber fraud from their possession.

Cyber Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrests

According to the police, the cyber team traced the location of a suspicious mobile number through an online portal and reached the Ferozepur Namak area on Tuesday, where the accused, Salman, a resident of Reethat village, was arrested.

During the search, the police recovered two mobile phones and a fake SIM from his possession. A search of the mobile phone revealed WhatsApp accounts, screenshots linked to cyber fraud, sextortion videos, and photographs of several young women, officials said.

Separate Operation Uncovers More Fraud

In a separate operation, the police received information that other accused, Zahid and Usaid, residents of Jaivant village, were allegedly defrauding people by sending fake text messages.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hussainpur village and arrested the two accused. Mobile phones recovered from them contained fake debit messages, barcodes, WhatsApp chats, and data related to cyber fraud, the police said.

Police Statement on Cyber Fraud Case

"Investigation revealed that the accused were defrauding people online by using fake SIM cards and social media accounts. We are further questioning them", a spokesperson for Nuh Police said.