Haryana Government Pledges To Fulfil Promises To Dhanak Community

Haryana's government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is dedicated to fulfilling its promises to the Dhanak community by 2029, focusing on welfare schemes and social justice initiatives.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana government commits to fulfilling all election promises by 2029, with a focus on the welfare of the Dhanak community.

The government has already fulfilled 63 commitments from its Sankalp Patra and is actively working on 153 other promises.

State-level Sant Kabir Jayanti celebrations will be held in Bhiwani on June 29, with the Chief Minister participating in similar events in Punjab.

Reservation reforms have been implemented, earmarking 10 per cent of Scheduled Caste reservations for the Deprived Scheduled Castes category.

Welfare measures include recruitment of 604 youths from the DSC community into the Haryana Police and provision of free medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the BJP-led double-engine government is committed to fulfilling by 2029 every promise made in its election manifesto and ensuring the welfare and upliftment of the Dhanak community.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of the Dhanak community from Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh here, Saini said the government has already fulfilled 63 commitments made in its Sankalp Patra, while work on 153 other promises is progressing rapidly.

Haryana To Celebrate Sant Kabir Jayanti

He announced that the state-level Sant Kabir Jayanti celebrations will be held in Bhiwani on June 29 and said he would also participate in similar programmes in Abohar and Ludhiana in Punjab.

The chief minister said the Dhanak community has played an important role in nation-building and has a long history of self-respect, sacrifice and social contribution.

He described the community as the torchbearer of the teachings of Sant Kabir and said its strength lies in hard work, determination and commitment to progress.

Government Initiatives For Deprived Sections

Saini alleged that for decades, some political parties treated the community merely as a vote bank and failed to address its concerns.

He said the present government has taken concrete steps for the welfare of deprived sections of society and remains committed to ensuring social justice.

Referring to reservation reforms, he said the government had implemented its promise to classify Scheduled Castes (SC) into Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC) and Other Scheduled Castes (OSC).

He said that of the 20 per cent reservation available for SCs in government jobs, 10 per cent has been earmarked for the DSC category, describing it as a historic measure aimed at providing equitable opportunities.

Tributes To Dr B R Ambedkar

The chief minister also paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar, saying he was not only the architect of the Constitution but also the architect of the aspirations of millions of deprived and underprivileged citizens.

He said Ambedkar's message of "Educate, Agitate and Organise" continues to inspire social progress and empowerment.

Welfare Measures Highlighted

Highlighting welfare measures, Saini said 604 youths from the DSC community have been recruited into the Haryana Police.

He added that the government has allotted 100-square-yard plots to 16,500 needy families and linked them with housing schemes.

Over the last 11-and-a-half years, around 1.60 lakh houses have been provided to eligible beneficiaries, while 3,250 flats were recently allotted in Sonipat and Gurugram.

He said more than 29.20 lakh patients have received free treatment worth Rs 4,131 crore under the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Yojana.

Haryana was also the first state to provide dialysis facilities in every district hospital, benefiting nearly two lakh patients so far.

Saini further said senior citizens are receiving a monthly pension of Rs 3,200, while women are being provided Rs 2,100 per month under the Lado-Lakshmi Yojana.

State Information Commissioner Amar Jeet Singh, former minister Anoop Dhanak and several representatives of the DSC community were present at the meeting.