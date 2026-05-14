Haryana Voters Affirm Trust In BJP's Development Model

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hails the BJP's sweeping victory in the civic body elections as a testament to the public's faith in their development-centric policies and a rejection of the opposition's approach.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana's BJP secured a significant victory in the recent municipal corporation elections, winning in Panchkula, Ambala, and Sonipat.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attributes the BJP's success to the public's endorsement of their development-oriented governance and rejection of the Congress' politics.

The BJP's win reflects the people's support for development, good governance, transparency, and nationalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Saini urged newly elected officials to prioritise basic civic issues and work with a spirit of public service, guided by the principle 'Nagarik Devo Bhava'.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the BJP will also secure victory in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday hailed the BJP's victory in the civic body elections and said the people of Haryana have once again expressed their confidence in politics centred on development and good governance.

He said people of Haryana have chosen the "triple-engine government" and reaffirmed trust in the development model.

BJP Celebrates Victory in Haryana Civic Body Elections

Addressing a felicitation ceremony at the state BJP headquarters in Panchkula organised to honour the newly elected mayors, chairpersons and councillors of the urban local bodies, the chief minister said people have once again rejected the Congress' negative politics in civic body elections.

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Kaushik, party's Haryana affairs in-charge Satish Poonia, ministers Vipul Goel, Ranbir Gangwa, Arvind Sharma and Krishan Kumar Bedi, newly elected Panchkula Mayor Shyam Lal Bansal, Ambala Mayor Akshita Saini and Sonipat Mayor Sonipat Rajiv Jain were among those present on the occasion.

Key Takeaways from the Haryana Election Results

The BJP on Wednesday swept the municipal corporation polls, registering emphatic wins in Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat.

Barring Uklana, where a 23-year-old student won the municipal committee's president post as an independent candidate defeating the ruling party nominee, the BJP also swept other municipal bodies for which the polls were held on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering in Panchkula, Saini said that the BJP's historic and decisive victory in the civic body elections reflects the people's wholehearted support for the politics of development, good governance, transparency and nationalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He thanked the people of Haryana for giving the BJP an "overwhelming mandate".

BJP's Development-Oriented Governance Model

He said that the people of Haryana, through these civic body elections, have "firmly rejected" the Congress party's politics of "dynasticism, falsehood, misinformation and negativity", while endorsing the BJP's development-oriented governance model.

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, the chief minister said the election results have sent a clear message that people now expect performance, not mere rhetoric; delivery, not hollow promises.

Saini said that the overwhelming support extended to the BJP by the people of Haryana is a victory for Prime Minister Modi's pro-poor welfare policies, the spirit of Antyodaya and the guiding mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas."

He said that today, the poor, farmers, youth, women, traders and employees across the country feel a sense of security and confidence under the leadership of the prime minister.

Saini added that this growing trust among the people is the key reason behind the BJP's continuous electoral success across the nation.

Looking Ahead: BJP's Vision for Haryana

The chief minister said that after securing decisive victories in the municipal corporation elections in Hisar, Gurugram, Yamunanagar and Faridabad last year, the BJP has now also received "one-sided support" from the people in the municipal elections of Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat.

He said that public trust in the BJP's development-oriented policies continues to grow steadily across elections to municipal corporations, councils and committees.

Saini said that the past 11 years have witnessed remarkable and positive transformations across the country.

While India has achieved new milestones on the global stage, Haryana has also set new benchmarks in various sectors. The welfare initiatives of both the central and state governments have strengthened the poor and farmers, while bringing meaningful and positive changes to the lives of women, he said.

Chief Minister Saini hailed the BJP's "stupendous' show in the civic polls, which came close on the heels of the party's big wins in the recently concluded West Bengal and Assam assembly elections.

He expressed confidence that in the assembly elections in Punjab, which are scheduled early next year, the people of the state would also repose their trust in the policies of Prime Minister Modi and ensure the BJP's victory there.

Congratulating the victorious candidates in the local body elections, the chief minister urged them to live up to the hopes and aspirations of the public.

Saini said that this mandate is not a call for power but a message of service.

He stressed that it is their responsibility to prioritise and resolve basic civic issues in their respective wards, including roads, electricity, water supply and other public utilities.

The chief minister added that they should work with a spirit of public service, keeping the mantra "Nagarik Devo Bhava" (the citizen is God) given by the prime minister, as the guiding principle of governance.

He affirmed that the election manifesto released during the campaign would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, the chief minister said that the previous governments were known for making announcements but failed to translate them into ground reality, whereas the present government is committed to fulfilling every promise made.