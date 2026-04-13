Haryana CM Saini Emphasises Sikh Values at Baisakhi Celebration

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini champions the principles of Sikh Gurus at the Baisakhi festival, reinforcing the state's commitment to unity, cultural preservation, and support for the Sikh community.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini promotes Sikh Gurus' teachings of unity, dedication, and service at the Baisakhi Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.

The Haryana government is committed to the welfare of the Sikh community, including the establishment of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Devotees can visit Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, Maharashtra, via a special train under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

Haryana is developing a museum on Sikhism in Umri, Kurukshetra, to showcase Sikh history, culture, and the contributions of the Gurus.

The state government is honouring Guru Tegh Bahadur through various initiatives, including a forest, memorial gate, agricultural college, and renaming of institutions.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that both the central and state governments are continuously working to take the principles and teachings of the Sikh Gurus to every section of society.

Addressing a gathering as chief guest at the state-level Baisakhi Mahotsav 2026 organised by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department in collaboration with the district administration at Kurukshetra, Saini said that India is progressing towards a new era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is moving rapidly towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

He emphasised that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus -- unity, dedication, service and hard work -- must be adopted in daily life to build an inclusive society where all citizens have equal opportunities, there is no discrimination and every individual can live with dignity.

Saini added that development must go hand in hand while staying connected to our roots, preserving culture and acquainting future generations with the nation's glorious history.

Recalling the historical importance of the day, he said that on this day in 1699, at Sri Anandpur Sahib, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, established the Khalsa Panth at a time when injustice and oppression were at their peak, giving a new direction to society based on courage, equality, self-respect and patriotism.

Extending greetings on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Saini paid obeisance to the revered Gurus on the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth. He also inaugurated an exhibition based on Sikh history as well as the achievements and schemes of the state government.

Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj was also present on the occasion.

Saini also flagged off wrestling competitions for men and women and inaugurated the international kite competition by flying a kite and further inspected the Haryana Heritage Pavilion showcasing the rich Haryanvi culture.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, the chief minister said that Baisakhi symbolises prosperity, respect for labour and harmony with nature.

He expressed happiness at being present on the sacred land of Kurukshetra, known as the land of 'dharma' and 'karma', and said that the festival inspires people to remain connected with nature and celebrate the joy of a bountiful harvest.

The chief minister also recalled the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919 when the country was under the British rule, stating that the brutal killing of innocent people marked a painful chapter in India's history.

The sacrifice of the martyrs gave new momentum to the freedom struggle and strengthened the spirit of independence among the people, he said.

Saini said that under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, a special train will depart from Kurukshetra on May 5 to facilitate devotees' visit to Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, Maharashtra.

He added that earlier, on March 28, a train carrying more than 700 devotees was flagged off from Ambala for darshan of Ayodhya Dham.

Government Initiatives for the Sikh Community

Reiterating the state government's commitment to the welfare of the Sikh community, the chief minister said that the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee was constituted in December 2022, fulfilling a long-pending demand and ensuring greater autonomy for the community in the state.

He further said that the Haryana government has celebrated the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh and the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the state level in a grand manner.

Saini added that in November last, several programmes were organized across the state to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The state government had made a provision to provide employment to one member each of 121 families who lost their kin during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the chief minister said.

He added that appointment letters were distributed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a programme held in Panchkula on December 24 on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

He further said that a forest is being developed in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Kalesar in Yamunanagar district, along with the construction of a memorial gate in his honour.

An agricultural college has also been announced in his name at Kishanpura in Yamunanagar.

Additionally, Government Polytechnic College, Ambala has been renamed after Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Tohana'Â Jind'Â Dhamtan Sahib road has been named Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg, and the upcoming medical college in Yamunanagar will also be named after him, Saini said.

Sikh Heritage and Future Projects

The chief minister said that a museum on Sikhism will soon be developed in Umri, Kurukshetra, which will showcase Sikh history, culture and the contributions of the Gurus.

The museum will be constructed on five acres of land provided by the Kurukshetra Development Board.

He said that a tender worth Rs 124 crore has already been issued by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and work on the project will commence shortly.