Hardliners in Iran blocking negotiation with US: Report

A power struggle within Iran's leadership, with hardliners gaining influence, could significantly impact future negotiations with the United States, potentially leading to a more uncompromising stance.

IMAGE: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meets with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as Pakistan prepares to host the US and Iran for the second phase of peace talks, in a location given as Islamabad, Pakistan, released on April 25, 2026. Photograph: Esmaeil Baqaei via X/Handout via Reuters

Key Points IRGC Commander Ahmad Vahidi has reportedly blocked attempts to adopt a more flexible negotiating position with the US.

Vahidi's hardline stance is expected to shape Iran's approach to negotiations and the ongoing conflict.

Reports suggest that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf may resign due to internal divisions.

The power shift in Iran could lead to renewed conflict with the United States.

Despite public messaging of unity, internal divisions persist within Iran's leadership.

A new assessment by United States-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), has revealed that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi and his 'inner circle' have 'repeatedly blocked attempts' by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other 'pragmatist' officials to push the Iranian regime toward a 'more flexible negotiating position'.

According to the ISW, Vahidi appears to have 'prevailed in this internal power struggle' and is set to shape the regime's approach toward negotiations and the war with a 'maximalist and uncompromising stance'.

The assessment further suggests that Ghalibaf 'likely lacks the leverage to alter this trajectory in a meaningful way at this time'.

Internal Divisions Within Iranian Leadership

ISW says that reports indicating that Ghalibaf may resign from the negotiating team are 'consistent with ISW-CTP's assessment that Vahidi has emerged as the winner of the intra-regime rivalry'.

Quoting sources to Western media, ISW said that Ghalibaf has 'grown frustrated with internal divisions' and has considered resigning, while some outlets claim he has 'already resigned from the negotiating team due to disagreements over nuclear concessions'.

ISW analysis says, that while 'pragmatist' officials may continue to advocate for flexibility, the ISW notes their efforts are 'unlikely to meaningfully shape regime decision-making in the near term'.

Vahidi's apparent victory is expected to have 'significant implications for potential future US-Iran negotiations', as he has shown a 'greater willingness than 'pragmatist' officials to accept the risk of renewed conflict with the United States'.

Iran's Public Messaging of Unity

The report of a fractured leadership in Tehran follows the Iranian government public messaging of unity on Friday.

Iran's leadership posted a picture of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, and Head of the Judiciary of Iran, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and said that the nation is united despite the claims made by the US suggesting otherwise.

The man in the eye of the storm MB Ghalibaf also posted a message of unity amongst Iran's top leadership.

"In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all 'Iranian' and 'revolutionary', and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions. One God, one leader, one nation, and one path; that path being the path to victory for Iran, dearer than life," he said,

Upcoming US-Iran Discussions

This internal shift comes as Iran and the United States send delegations to meet with Pakistani mediators in Islamabad.

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived on April 24, while US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to travel to Islamabad on April 25.

Sources told Axios that a 'trilateral meeting' between Araghchi, Witkoff, and Kushner could take place following separate bilateral discussions.