Gym trainer ends life, family alleges blackmail by married woman

A Bengaluru gym trainer's alleged suicide has triggered a police investigation into claims that a married woman's blackmail and harassment drove him to take his own life.

Key Points A 27-year-old gym trainer in Bengaluru died by suicide, prompting a police investigation.

The family of the deceased alleges that a married woman was blackmailing and harassing him.

The victim, a bodybuilder, reportedly had a personal relationship with the woman.

Family members claim the woman's harassment continued even after a previous police intervention.

Police are investigating all allegations surrounding the gym trainer's death.

A 27-year-old gym trainer allegedly died by hanging at his house in Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city with his family alleging blackmailing and harassment by a married woman, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Dileep, was a bodybuilder who had won several competitions and was working as a fitness trainer at a gym, they said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night and came to light after the woman sent a message to Dileep's sister informing her about his decision to take the extreme step.

Family members then broke open the door of the room and found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

Police said Dileep had befriended a 42-year-old married woman about two years ago at the gym where she used to come for fitness training. During this period, they became friends and later it turned into a personal relationship.

Before taking the extreme step, he allegedly made a video call to the woman and told her about his decision, police said.

Blackmail and Harassment Allegations

Dileep's family has alleged that the woman had been blackmailing him for money and property. They said following their intimacy, the issue had earlier reached the police and was settled mutually in the presence of the woman's husband, but the harassment allegedly continued.

Family members have demanded strict action, alleging that harassment led to the man's death.

The matter is being investigated by Nelamangala Town police which is looking into all the allegations, officials said.