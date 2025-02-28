HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Agra techie ends life, blames wife in suicide video

Agra techie ends life, blames wife in suicide video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 28, 2025 16:12 IST

In a case similar to Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's suicide last December, a 30-year-old tech firm employee from Agra has ended his life, leaving behind a video accusing his wife for taking the extreme step.

Image used only for representational purposes.

Manav Sharma, a resident of Defence Colony in Agra who worked as a manager with a tech firm in Mumbai, married Niketa on January 30 last year.

He ended his life on Monday (February 24).

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident after registering a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

 

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Narendra Sharma, on Thursday, Manav and Niketa came to Agra on February 23.

Manav then accompanied Niketa to her parents' home, where he was reportedly insulted. He returned home and hung himself around 5 am on February 24.

Before taking the extreme step, Manav recorded a video on his mobile phone, blaming his wife for driving him to his death.

As the video went viral, Niketa released a counter-video, alleging that Manav was abusive, especially when intoxicated, and had made suicide attempts previously, which she thwarted.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vinayak Bhosale, said Manav's post-mortem was conducted on February 24, but no formal complaint was filed at the time.

Manav's sister later saw the video on his phone, leading to the registration of a case.

"We will consider Niketa's version of events as well. Appropriate action will be taken based on our probe, Bhosale said, acknowledging that the couple's relationship was troubled.

The incident bears similarities with the death of Atul Subhash in Bengaluru on December 9, 2024. Subhash too ended his life after recording a video, claiming harassment by his estranged wife.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
