Home  » News »

Bengaluru techie dies by suicide due to harassment

1 Minute Read
December 04, 2025 12:30 IST

A techie died by suicide at an under-construction building in Nallurhalli in Bengaluru allegedly due to harassment and monetary demands by two neighbours, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

In her complaint on Wednesday, Lakshmi Govindaraju stated that her son Murali, who was constructing a house on a site purchased in 2018, was repeatedly approached by Usha Nambiar and Shashi Nambiar, who allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh over a property dispute.

She further alleged that the duo, accompanied by some Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) personnel, visited the construction site and subjected Murali to mental harassment after he refused to pay.

 

Govindaraju said Murali left home in the morning on December 3 and was later found hanging from a ceiling-hook on the second-floor level of the building.

A carpenter, Ganesh, who arrived for work, discovered the body and alerted the family, the police said in the FIR.

Lakshmi has sought legal action against the two accused.

The police have registered a case and investigations are on.

Source: PTI
