Home  » News » Guruvayoor temple 'purified' after non-Hindu dips feet in sacred pond

Guruvayoor temple 'purified' after non-Hindu dips feet in sacred pond

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read
August 26, 2025 13:09 IST

The Guruvayoor Devaswom, which manages the renowned Sri Krishna Temple, on Tuesday conducted a "purification ritual" at the temple pond, following a recent video shoot by a social media influencer that allegedly violated temple rituals.

IMAGE: In a now-deleted video, the influencer is seen roaming around the Guruvayoor temple complex and washing her feet in the sacred pond. Photograph: Screen grab/X

In a Facebook post, the Devaswom said the incident involved a "non-Hindu woman entering the sacred pond for filming", which was seen as a breach of "religious norms".

The temple management said darshan at the shrine was restricted from 5 am to noon to allow for the "purification ritual."

 

Devotees will be permitted to enter the shrine only in the evening after the rituals are completed, the administrator added, seeking the cooperation of the devotees.

The ritual comes days after the influencer posted a reel showing her washing her feet in the sacred pond.

Following public outrage, she reportedly deleted the post and issued an apology.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
