Influencer apologises for buying Ganesh idol from Muslim seller

A social media influencer's video about communal harmony, showing him purchasing an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller, has triggered a row, prompting the content creator to delete it and apologise for 'unintentionally' hurting feelings.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The reel-creator, Atharva Sudame, makes humorous videos.

He had recently posted a reel that shows him entering a Ganapati idol shop in Pune.

While discussing an idol, the shopkeeper's young son addresses him as 'abbu', revealing that the seller is Muslim.

The shopkeeper, appearing uncomfortable and assuming the buyer might refuse to purchase the idol after learning about his faith, tells Sudame that he could buy it from another shop.

To this, Sudame responds by asking what difference it would make if he purchased the same idol from him.

He further tells the shopkeeper that while making the idol, he must have had good intentions, thereby conveying a message of social harmony.

The reel, however, triggered widespread criticism online, with several users accusing Sudame of 'pushing a secular agenda'.

'This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?' wrote a user identifying as Kashmiri Hindu on a microblogging site.

Another user commented, 'When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed.'

Another netizen said Sudame has portrayed Pune in the wrong way.

Amid trolling, Sudame removed the video from his social media handles.

'I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise,' Sudame said.

Meanwhile, Sudame received support for his video from Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar.

'Sudame is a creative artist, and there was nothing objectionable in the clip. In fact, he has given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is in line with Hindu dharma and culture. But some 'manuwadi' elements trolled him and forced him to delete the video.

'The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers should clarify what was wrong with the video or take action against those who targeted him,' Pawar said.