HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Influencer apologises for buying Ganesh idol from Muslim seller

Influencer apologises for buying Ganesh idol from Muslim seller

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 26, 2025 00:39 IST

x

A social media influencer's video about communal harmony, showing him purchasing an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller, has triggered a row, prompting the content creator to delete it and apologise for 'unintentionally' hurting feelings.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The reel-creator, Atharva Sudame, makes humorous videos.

He had recently posted a reel that shows him entering a Ganapati idol shop in Pune.

While discussing an idol, the shopkeeper's young son addresses him as 'abbu', revealing that the seller is Muslim.

The shopkeeper, appearing uncomfortable and assuming the buyer might refuse to purchase the idol after learning about his faith, tells Sudame that he could buy it from another shop. 

 

To this, Sudame responds by asking what difference it would make if he purchased the same idol from him.

He further tells the shopkeeper that while making the idol, he must have had good intentions, thereby conveying a message of social harmony.

The reel, however, triggered widespread criticism online, with several users accusing Sudame of 'pushing a secular agenda'.

'This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?' wrote a user identifying as Kashmiri Hindu on a microblogging site.

Another user commented, 'When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed.'

Another netizen said Sudame has portrayed Pune in the wrong way.

Amid trolling, Sudame removed the video from his social media handles.

'I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise,' Sudame said.

Meanwhile, Sudame received support for his video from Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Rohit Pawar.

'Sudame is a creative artist, and there was nothing objectionable in the clip. In fact, he has given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is in line with Hindu dharma and culture. But some 'manuwadi' elements trolled him and forced him to delete the video.

'The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers should clarify what was wrong with the video or take action against those who targeted him,' Pawar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We will be paying the cost for decades'
'We will be paying the cost for decades'
Those who spread communal divide can't be Hindu: Uddhav
Those who spread communal divide can't be Hindu: Uddhav
'People of this country are not communal at all'
'People of this country are not communal at all'
BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Mysuru Dasara
BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Mysuru Dasara
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

One Puran Poli, Many Names!

webstory image 2

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 3

10 Famous Swayambhu Or Nature-Made Ganeshas

VIDEOS

Massive Boulder Blocks Dhar Road in Udhampur Amid Heavy Rainfall1:09

Massive Boulder Blocks Dhar Road in Udhampur Amid Heavy...

Yogi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on arrival in Lucknow1:46

Yogi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on arrival in Lucknow

Amit Shah Reveals Why He Left Gujarat For 2 Years2:18

Amit Shah Reveals Why He Left Gujarat For 2 Years

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV