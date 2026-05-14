Gurugram Executive Dies By Suicide, Husband Arrested For Abetment

A Gurugram-based senior account executive tragically died by suicide, prompting police to arrest her husband on charges of abetment following allegations of severe harassment and domestic abuse.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A senior account executive in Gurugram died by suicide after jumping from her office building.

The deceased's family alleges harassment by her husband led to her suicide.

Police have registered an FIR against the husband for abetment to suicide and have arrested him.

The deceased, Jagriti Bari Singhal, was reportedly earning around Rs 12 lakh annually.

Preliminary investigations reveal marital discord and allegations of mental and physical abuse by the husband and in-laws.

A 33-year-old female senior account executive at a private company here died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of her office building in Sector 65, police said on Thursday.

The deceased's family alleged that harassment by husband drove her to suicide.

Husband Arrested in Connection With Suicide

Police said an FIR for abatement to suicide was registered against the husband and in-laws of the deceased at the Sector 65 police station. Later in the day, police arrested the husband identified as Amit Singhal, a resident of Meerut who works as a Chartered Accountant (CA).

According to police, the deceased Jagriti Bari Singhal, a native of Dehradun was working for the company on a package of around Rs 12 lakh annually. Police said no suicide note was found at the scene.

Details Surrounding the Incident

Police said around 2:00 pm on Wednesday, the deceased was on the fifth floor of her office in the Worldmark building and suddenly jumped from that floor while talking on her mobile phone.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Allegations of Marital Discord and Abuse

Preliminary investigations revealed that Jagriti had a love marriage with the CA in November 2023.

Since their marriage, she had been travelling daily between Gurugram and Meerut for work and had differences with her husband.

The family has accused him of torture, they added.

"Jagriti's in-laws have been abusing her mentally and physically since her marriage. Her husband Amit forcibly kept her entire salary and gave her no money for expenses. Within days of their marriage, Jagriti was mentally and physically abused. She was beaten over trivial household chores, everyday matters, and minor disputes," said Hardik Bari, the deceased's brother.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem on Thursday and a further probe is underway," said the Gurugram police spokesperson.