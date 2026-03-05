HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Auto Driver Dies After Being Set on Fire in Agra

Auto Driver Dies After Being Set on Fire in Agra

Source: PTI
March 05, 2026 14:09 IST

An auto-rickshaw driver in Agra tragically died after a brutal petrol attack allegedly orchestrated by a woman and her accomplices, highlighting a disturbing case of violence and suspected revenge.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • An auto-rickshaw driver in Agra died after allegedly being set on fire by a woman, believed to be a former partner, and her accomplices.
  • The victim, Chand, suffered severe burns and died during treatment at a medical college.
  • The woman, Shabnam, reportedly pressured Chand to delete private photos and videos, fearing their circulation on social media.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are actively searching for the suspects involved in the alleged attack.

An auto-rickshaw driver died of severe burns after he was allegedly doused in petrol and set on fire by a woman -- presumed to be a former partner -- and her accomplices, police here said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Chand (35), was hospitalised with severe burn injuries on February 27, and died during treatment at a medical college on Thursday, they said.

 

According to police, Chand and the woman, Shabnam, had been living together for around two years.

Shabnam, who was a widow, married her brother-in-law (brother of first husband) Sonu about 15 days ago.

The deceased's sister Nisha alleged that since her marriage, Shabnam had been pressuring Chand to delete certain private photos and videos of her, and was anxious that he might circulate them over social media.

Nisha claimed that on February 27, when Chand was returning after dropping passengers in his auto-rickshaw, Shabnam, her husband Sonu and some associates stopped him on the road, dragged him out of the vehicle, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

Based on the complaint, police have registered and FIR and efforts are on to arrest the suspected, an official said.

Shahganj Station House Officer Rajeev Tyagi said Chand was admitted to Sarojini Naidu Medical College at around 9 pm on February 27 but succumbed to his injuries. The matter is under investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
