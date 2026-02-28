HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Employee Dies After Fall From Gurugram Building

Employee Dies After Fall From Gurugram Building

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 20:40 IST

x

A private company employee tragically died after falling from a building in Gurugram, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including potential intoxication.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man, Ashish, died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in Gurugram.
  • Police found a liquor bottle on the roof, suggesting the possibility of intoxication.
  • The deceased was an employee of a private company and resided in a rented accommodation.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fatal fall in Gurugram.

A private company employee died after falling from the fifth floor of a building in the Ullawas village under the Sector 65 police station area, police said on Saturday.

Police said that there was a liquor bottle on the roof and it is suspected that the man was intoxicated when he fell from the roof.

 

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ashish (27), a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, who lived in a rented accommodation. He worked for a private company there.

On the night of February 26, Ashish went to the fifth floor of the building. At around 9.30 am on February 27, police received information that Ashish's body was lying on the ground, officials said.

IO Probationer Sub-Inspector Suman said the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination on Saturday.

During the investigation, a liquor bottle was found on the roof. It is likely that Ashish died after falling from the roof while intoxicated; the matter is being investigated, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimehealthStatusUpdates

RELATED STORIES

Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
Employee and Friend Nabbed for Alleged Theft from Bengaluru Company
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
Gurugram Man Arrested for Hotel Fraud Using Fake Payment App
Four Held in Navi Mumbai for Man's Death Over Theft Suspicion
Murder Case Filed Against UP Cops After Man Dies in Custody
Murder Case Filed Against UP Cops After Man Dies in Custody

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look1:12

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO