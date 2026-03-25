HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Gurugram School Cleared After Hoax Bomb Threat Email

Gurugram School Cleared After Hoax Bomb Threat Email

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 21:55 IST

A private school in Gurugram was targeted by a hoax bomb threat via email, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about school safety in the region.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurugram Police responded to a bomb threat at a private school in DLF Phase 1 after receiving a threatening email.
  • A thorough search of the school premises by police, including bomb disposal and dog squads, found no suspicious items.
  • The Gurugram Police have declared the school safe and are investigating the source of the hoax email.
  • This incident follows similar bomb threats to over 40 schools in Gurugram earlier this year, with a Bangladeshi national arrested in connection to the January threats.
  • Police are taking necessary action to identify the source and sender of the email, and prevent future incidents.

Gurugram Police launched a security check on Wednesday after a private school in the DLF Phase 1 area received a hoax bomb threat via email, police said.

During the inspection, no suspicious items were found, they said, adding that the entire complex was declared "safe" by the police.

 

According to the police, an email was received at around 1:20 am on Wednesday in the name of Soyeb Masood in English, mentioning that there was a bomb in the school building. When the school management arrived in the morning and saw the email, they informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the police station DLF Phase 1, dog squad, bomb disposal squad and other special teams rushed to the spot and thoroughly checked the school premises and surrounding area, they said.

They sanitised the school and found nothing during the intensive search, they added.

"The investigation so far has not yielded any suspicious objects or explosive materials. Police teams have declared the entire complex safe," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

The Gurugram Police are investigating the entire matter and taking necessary action to identify the source and sender of the email, he said.

Prior Threats and Arrests

Notably, this is not the first case of sending threatening emails. On January 28, over 40 schools in Gurugram received bomb threats, and in March, over 10 schools received similar threats.

Taking action in the case, police arrested a Bangladeshi accused who confessed to his involvement in the January email threats to the 40 schools.

The arrested accused confessed that he created the email and sold it for 250 USD to a man who then sent the threatening email to schools, with the intention of spreading terror, said police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gurugram School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Investigate
Gurugram School Receives Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Investigate
Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Chandigarh Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Over 130 schools in Delhi-NCR get bomb threat; IS angle suspected
Over 130 schools in Delhi-NCR get bomb threat; IS angle suspected
Delhi school receives bomb threat, search underway
Delhi school receives bomb threat, search underway
Bomb threat to 68 Bengaluru schools triggers panic
Bomb threat to 68 Bengaluru schools triggers panic

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

webstory image 2

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 3

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Thousands Gather for Long Life Prayers in Dharamshala1:13

Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday: Thousands Gather for Long...

No Gas, No Earnings: Auto Drivers Face Long Queues in Telangana3:29

No Gas, No Earnings: Auto Drivers Face Long Queues in...

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look 1:06

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns Fans With a Bold New Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO