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Gurugram Police Crackdown: Illegal Property Of Criminal Demolished

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 30, 2026 19:57 IST

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Gurugram police have demolished an illegal property worth approximately Rs 3 crore belonging to a criminal, Narendra alias Pawwa, as part of an ongoing crackdown on land mafias in the region.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram police demolished an illegal property belonging to criminal Narendra alias Pawwa.
  • The demolished structure, an office, was built on approximately 300 square yards of land valued at around Rs 3 crore.
  • Narendra alias Pawwa is implicated in serious criminal activities, with eight cases registered against him.
  • The demolition was executed by the Crime Branch, Palam Vihar, in collaboration with the district administration as part of a crackdown on land mafias.

Police in Gurugram on Thursday demolished an illegal property belonging to a criminal, Narendra alias Pawwa, in Budhera village as part of a crackdown on land mafias, officials said.

Illegal Construction and Water Theft

The structure, an office, had been constructed on around 300 square yards of land worth about Rs 3 crore. Police said the accused also sold water through illegally dug borewells.

 

Narendra alias Pawwa, a resident of Dhanwapur village, is involved in serious criminal activities, with eight cases registered against him, they said.

Coordinated Demolition and Zero Tolerance Policy

The demolition was carried out by the Crime Branch, Palam Vihar, in coordination with the district administration.

The illegal office of the accused has been completely demolished, the police said.

The action was taken under a zero-tolerance policy against land mafias and habitual offenders, a police spokesperson said, adding that the drive will continue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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