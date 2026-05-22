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Gurugram STF Nabs Drug Smuggler, Seizes Heroin Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 22:53 IST

Gurugram Police's special task force apprehended a drug smuggler in Bhiwani, seizing a substantial quantity of heroin valued at approximately Rs 36 crore, disrupting a major drug trafficking operation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Gurugram STF arrests a drug smuggler in Bhiwani, recovering nearly 9 kg of heroin.
  • The seized heroin is estimated to be worth around Rs 36 crore in the illicit market.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the accused transported the drugs from Punjab for distribution in Haryana.
  • The accused's brother was previously implicated in drug smuggling in Punjab and is currently a fugitive.

The Gurugram Police's special task force (STF) has arrested an alleged drug smuggler in Bhiwani and recovered nearly 9 kg of heroin -- worth around Rs 36 crore in the illicit market -- from his possession, an official said on Friday. The accused was identified as Rohit, a resident of Indira Colony, Bhiwani.

STF Operation and Heroin Recovery

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team reached Bhiwani on Friday and conducted a raid along with personnel from the local police station in the presence of the duty magistrate. According to the STF, during the search at the accused's home, 8.940 kg of the narcotic substance was found in a cupboard.

 

Investigation and Drug Supply Route

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had brought the drugs from Punjab for supply in Haryana, they added. This is the second big consignment of drugs recovered by the STF in Haryana. Earlier, the STF had recovered 12 kg of heroin, a senior officer said.

Accused's Background and Involvement

"During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that this accused has been involved in this work for some time, and this is the first case registered against him," Preetpal Singh Sangwan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF), said. Earlier, Rohit's brother was also found involved in allegedly drug smuggling, and a case was registered in Punjab. He has been declared a fugitive by the court. The officer said the accused is a native of Piranwali village in Hisar district, where a large number of people are allegedly involved in drug trade. The accused will be questioned in detail as investigation proceeds in this matter, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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