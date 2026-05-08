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Gurugram: Violence Erupts Over Garbage Collection, Several Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 22:31 IST

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A violent clash over plastic removal from a Gurugram garbage yard has left several injured, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • A violent clash occurred in Gurugram over the removal of plastic from a municipal garbage yard.
  • The clash involved two groups and resulted in multiple injuries, including a gunshot wound to the leg.
  • The incident took place near Tulip Chowk in Sector 70, with sticks used and shots fired.
  • Police are investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage, and awaiting statements from the injured.

A violent clash broke out between two groups here on Friday over the removal of plastic from garbage dumped at a Municipal Corporation yard, leaving several people injured, including a man who suffered a bullet injury to the leg, police said.

Garbage Dispute Turns Violent in Gurugram

The incident took place around 11:50 am near Tulip Chowk on SPR Road in Gurugram's Sector 70, and sticks were used during the clash, shots were fired, and the windows of five parked vehicles were shattered, police said.

 

"The investigation is underway. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is also being examined. The injured are not fit to give statements, and further action will be taken after a complaint is received," said Inspector Vijay Pal, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

Investigation Underway After Gurugram Clash

According to police, the Municipal Corporation had set up a garbage dumping yard on a vacant green belt in the area. A resident of Kadarpur had employed a labourer to collect plastic from the dumped waste, police said, adding that while the labourer was sorting the garbage, a resident of Rithoj village allegedly arrived with his associates and asked him to leave, leading to an argument that soon escalated into violence.

Police said one group allegedly attacked the other with sticks, while shots were also fired in the air during the clash. A young man was reportedly hit in the leg by a bullet and several people sustained injuries in the incident, the officer said.

Police Recover Cartridges, Seize Damaged Vehicles

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police recovered five empty cartridges and two live rounds from the scene.

The officer said the damaged vehicles were also seized.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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