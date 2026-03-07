HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Arrested in Gurugram for Public Sword Display

Two Arrested in Gurugram for Public Sword Display

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 07, 2026 20:01 IST

Gurugram police have arrested two men for brandishing swords in public, seizing multiple weapons and raising concerns about public safety in the Sector 10A area.

Key Points

  • Two men were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly spreading terror by brandishing swords while driving a Thar.
  • Police recovered four swords and a kukri from the suspects' possession.
  • The suspects were apprehended after attempting to flee from a police checkpoint.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified as Tarun Yadav and Tushar Sharma, both residents of Gurugram.
  • An FIR has been registered, and the suspects are being questioned regarding the illegal possession of weapons.

The Gurugram police arrested two men accused of spreading terror by brandishing swords in public while travelling in a Thar in the Sector 10A area, officials said on Saturday.

Police have recovered four swords and a kukri from their possession, they said.

 

According to police, ASI Devendra was patrolling the Sector 10A market area with his team last night when they received information from the control room that two men in a black Thar were driving recklessly and brandishing swords in the vicinity of Kadipur, posing a threat to pedestrians.

After receiving the information, the police team set up a checkpoint at the Himgiri Chowk. Shortly after, a black Thar without a number plate was seen speeding from Basai Chowk. Police signalled the SUV to stop, but the driver tried to flee after making a turn. Police nonetheless apprehended both the men, officials said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Tarun Yadav and Tushar Sharma, both residents Sector 10A in Gurugram, police said.

A senior police officer said an FIR was registered at the Sector 10A police station, and four swords and a kukri were recovered from their car.

The accused could not produce any valid license for possessing the weapons, the officer said, adding that they are being questioned further.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
Gurdaspur Jeweller's Family Held Hostage in Rs 3 Crore Robbery
Gurdaspur Jeweller's Family Held Hostage in Rs 3 Crore Robbery
Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident
Minor Brothers Arrested for Stabbing in Delhi After Confrontation Over Slapping Incident
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Held in Janakpuri Robbery; Crores Worth of Stolen Goods Recovered
Three Arrested in Gurugram for Betting on India-England T20 Semifinal
Three Arrested in Gurugram for Betting on India-England T20 Semifinal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at His Office1:14

A Hug That Says It All: Rajpal Yadav Meets Sonu Sood at...

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO