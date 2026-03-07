Two Arrested in Gurugram for Public Sword Display

Gurugram police have arrested two men for brandishing swords in public, seizing multiple weapons and raising concerns about public safety in the Sector 10A area.

Key Points Two men were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly spreading terror by brandishing swords while driving a Thar.

Police recovered four swords and a kukri from the suspects' possession.

The suspects were apprehended after attempting to flee from a police checkpoint.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tarun Yadav and Tushar Sharma, both residents of Gurugram.

An FIR has been registered, and the suspects are being questioned regarding the illegal possession of weapons.

The Gurugram police arrested two men accused of spreading terror by brandishing swords in public while travelling in a Thar in the Sector 10A area, officials said on Saturday.

Police have recovered four swords and a kukri from their possession, they said.

According to police, ASI Devendra was patrolling the Sector 10A market area with his team last night when they received information from the control room that two men in a black Thar were driving recklessly and brandishing swords in the vicinity of Kadipur, posing a threat to pedestrians.

After receiving the information, the police team set up a checkpoint at the Himgiri Chowk. Shortly after, a black Thar without a number plate was seen speeding from Basai Chowk. Police signalled the SUV to stop, but the driver tried to flee after making a turn. Police nonetheless apprehended both the men, officials said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Tarun Yadav and Tushar Sharma, both residents Sector 10A in Gurugram, police said.

A senior police officer said an FIR was registered at the Sector 10A police station, and four swords and a kukri were recovered from their car.

The accused could not produce any valid license for possessing the weapons, the officer said, adding that they are being questioned further.