Two Cow Smugglers Arrested After Gurugram Encounter

Two cow smugglers were apprehended in Gurugram following a police encounter, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal cattle trafficking in the region.

Key Points Two cow smugglers were arrested after a police encounter near Nuh-Tauru road in Gurugram.

The smugglers and a police officer sustained injuries during the shootout.

Police recovered cattle, illegal weapons, and a pickup truck from the scene.

An FIR has been registered, and police are investigating the smugglers' criminal records.

Two cow smugglers were arrested after a brief encounter with the police in the hilly area along the Nuh-Tauru road on Thursday morning, officials said.

Details Of The Gurugram Encounter

The cow smugglers were shot in the legs and admitted to SHKM Medical College in Nalhar for treatment, while an assistant sub-inspector was also injured, they added.

Police have recovered two cattle, two illegal weapons and a pickup truck from the spot. An FIR has been registered at Sadar Nuh police station.

How The Arrests Were Made

According to the police, the encounter took place in the morning near the repeater checkpoint on the Nuh-Tauru road when Nuh police's Crime Investigation Agency team, led by Inspector Sandeep Mor, chased the smugglers.

The police team signalled them to stop, but the pickup driver rammed the vehicle into the police barricades, injuring ASI Bhupendra Singh, and opened fire at the police, the spokesperson of Nuh police said.

The police team then retaliated and shot the assailants in the legs. The injured have been identified as Nafees and Mubarik, both residents of Ghata Shamshabad village, he said.

Investigation Underway

"An FIR has been registered. We are also finding out how many cases are already registered against the arrested accused and if they have any criminal record," the spokesperson said.