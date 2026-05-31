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Gurugram: Youths Held For Ruckus, Assaulting Security Guard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 15:53 IST

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Gurugram police arrested three youths for allegedly creating a ruckus by playing loud music and assaulting a security guard at a housing society, raising concerns about antisocial behaviour.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Three individuals were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly causing a disturbance at a housing society.
  • The accused played loud music from their SUV and assaulted a security guard who asked them to stop.
  • Police have taken the three individuals into custody and are interrogating them about the incident.
  • The housing society's RWA has asked the tenant who invited the two visitors to vacate the flat.

Three people allegedly created a ruckus at a Gurugram housing society by playing loud music from their SUV, and assaulted a security guard for asking them to stop, police said on Sunday.

Police have taken three persons into custody and interrogating them about the incident on Saturday night at Sare Homes Society in Sector 92.

 

Incident Details and Investigation

A purported video of the incident shows some people blasting loud music from the open door of a car, as one of them climbed the hood of the vehicle and started dancing.

Two youths had come from outside to meet a tenant residing in the society. All three have been taken into custody. Police have seized two vehicles, including an SUV.

Society's Response to the Disturbance

The society's Residents Welfare Association (RWA) also initiated action and asked the person living in the society who had invited the other two to vacate the flat within two days.

RWA president Praveen Malik said the tenant had earlier been served a notice. In a post on social media platform X, he alleged that the youths created disturbance in the common area of the society after consuming alcohol and assaulted the security guard who asked them to stop.

Such antisocial activities by these elements are increasing in Gurugram, due to civilized people are concerned, he said.

Police said the two visitors are residents of Garhi Harsaru and work as property dealers. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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