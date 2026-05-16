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Punjab SDM Arrested Over Highway Project Embezzlement

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 16, 2026 16:36 IST

A sub-divisional magistrate in Punjab has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.63 crore related to a national highway project, highlighting concerns over corruption in land acquisition processes.

Key Points

  • An SDM in Punjab, Anupreet Kaur, has been arrested for alleged embezzlement of Rs 1.63 crore.
  • The embezzlement is linked to land acquisition funds for a national highway project.
  • Kaur allegedly transferred compensation to ineligible individuals in 2018-2019.
  • A case was registered against the SDM in 2019 under the Indian Penal Code.
  • The SDM faces another case for allegedly embezzling Rs 88 lakh in 2021.

A sub-divisional magistrate posted in Punjab's Gurdaspur was on Saturday arrested in connection with the Rs 1.63 crore embezzlement of funds linked to the land acquisition for a national highway project in 2018-2019, police said.

Anupreet Kaur, a 2012-batch Punjab Civil Services officer, was held from her from her official residence in Gurdaspur. She was currently posted as SDM, Gurdaspur. She was also holding the charge of the municipal council, Gurdaspur.

 

Details of the Embezzlement Case

Tarn Tarn Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba confirmed that the officer has been arrested on Saturday.

The embezzlement came to light when Kaur was posted as SDM, Patti in Tarn Taran in 2018. She had been booked for allegedly being involved in the transfer of Rs 1.63 crore of land compensation to the five ineligible persons for the national highway-54 project, which connects Jammu to Rajasthan.

Investigation and Charges

She had been placed under suspension for some time.

The case pertaining to embezzlement of funds was registered in 2019 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. The compensation amount was transferred to the accounts of five individuals whose land was never acquired for the national highway project.

There is another case against the SDM who was booked on the charges of embezzling Rs 88 lakh in 2021.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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