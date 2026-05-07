Enforcement Directorate Conducts Raids In Punjab, Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids in Punjab and Chandigarh, investigating a money laundering case against builders and real estate companies involved in alleged land fraud.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a money laundering case involving builders and real estate companies in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations in Mohali and Chandigarh linked to several real estate projects and individuals.

The investigation focuses on alleged fraud in obtaining CLU licences from GMADA and cheating the public.

Accusations include collecting crores of rupees from investors through fraudulent means.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering investigation against certain builders and real estate companies in an alleged land fraud case, officials said.

Real Estate Companies Under Scrutiny

They said about a dozen locations in Mohali and Chandigarh linked to Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions and associates are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Political Connections Investigated

A person named Nitin Gohal is also being searched by the agency and he is alleged to have "helped" builders who "defaulted" in payment of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) fees and arranging political protection for them, ED officials said.

Officials identified Gohal to be linked to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Allegations of Fraud and Public Cheating

The accused have been charged with fraud in obtaining CLU (change of land use) licences from GMADA and subsequently cheating public. They are alleged to have collected funds worth crores of rupees from the investors, the officials said.