ED Conducts Raids In Punjab Over Realty Fraud Case

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating alleged money laundering and real estate fraud in Punjab, conducting raids linked to an official in the Chief Minister's Office and seizing ₹1 crore in cash.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points The ED conducted raids in Punjab and Chandigarh related to alleged money laundering by realty groups.

The investigation centres on fraudulent change of land use and duping investors in real estate projects.

Raids targeted premises linked to an official in the Chief Minister's Office and alleged middlemen.

The ED seized approximately ₹1 crore in cash during the searches, including money thrown from a window.

The case involves Suntec City project, Altus Space Builders, and allegations of irregularities in RERA approvals.

The ED on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh, including the premises of an alleged associate of an OSD-rank official in the CMO, as part of a money laundering probe against two realty groups on charges of fraudulent change of land use and duping investors, officials said.

They searched about a dozen locations in Mohali (SAS Nagar) and Chandigarh linked to the Suntec City project (developed by ICHBS or Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society), its promoter Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Space Builders, Dhir Constructions and associates under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Cash Seized During Punjab Raids

By late evening, the ED search teams seized about Rs 1 crore in cash. This included Rs 21 lakh kept in two bags that were flung onto the ground from a window of the Western Towers, a high-rise residential building in Mohali's Kharar area.

Officials said the search parties recovered the scattered cash, which was in the denomination of Rs 500.

The cash-throwing incident occurred when search parties began raids at the premises of two alleged middlemen, Nitin Gohal and Pritpal Singh Dhinda, ED officials said.

Officials claimed Gohal, an IT professional, was linked to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

They alleged Gohal "helped" builders who "defaulted" on paying Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) fees and arranged "political protection" for them. The agency said "incriminating" documents were recovered from the two individuals which "suggests interference of these private individuals in government functioning in the state of Punjab."

Political Reactions To The ED Raids

Mann spoke to the media in Amritsar during his 'Shukrana Yatra' and said, "The ED raid has nothing to do with us. They (ED) have come here in connection with some company. They can undertake checks at any place."

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia posted on X about the two cash bags.

"Crores of Money, 500 notes flying in Air. Money Belongs to whom--- OSD CM Mann Rajbir' Singh. 'Kattar Fraudsters' in ED trap. ED raids on CM Bhagwant Mann's close aide OSD Rajbir' Ghumman's close aides and relatives Nitin, Veer davinder," Majithia said in Punjabi.

"ED raids Mohali high-rise linked to CM Mann's aide; Rs 500 notes fly around after bags thrown from 9th floor. Crores of money is thrown out of 9th floor, Crores of money is flying in Air after ED raid on CM Mann's close aide's relatives. Hawala transactions unearthed. Major expose would land soon," he added.

Details Of The Alleged Real Estate Fraud

The money laundering case against Suntec City and its promoters stems from a November, 2022 FIR filed by the Punjab Police at Mullanpur in Mohali.

It is alleged that Sehgal and Suresh Kumar Bajaj prepared fake consent letters for 30.5 acres of land belonging to 15 landowners. Using these letters, it is alleged, that the accused were granted Change of Land Use (CLU) by the GMADA for developing Suntec city, a mega real estate project.

The ED said these consent letters were prepared with "forged" signatures and thumbprints of the land owners.

The promoters and ICHBS collected more than Rs 150 crore by admitting members to the society "without" executing any sale deed, the agency said.

Officials said the GMADA "cancelled" the ICHBS license after victims of its projects filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Officials said besides plots, Sehgal also developed 'La Canela' residential multi-storey complex and 'District 7' commercial complex based on the said "fake" CLU. All the units in these two projects have been sold and the officials claimed these funds were nothing but proceeds of crime under the PMLA.

Investigation is also being undertaken in allegations of irregularities in RERA approval for 'District 7' commercial complex, they said.

Altus Space Builders Investigation

The case against the second entity, Altus Space Builders and its promoter Mohinder Singh, stems from an FIR registered at the Phase 11 police station in Mohali.

Multiple home buyers alleged that they were duped by deceitfully misrepresenting that the real estate project of Altus had obtained "final" CLU from GMADA while the fact was that it was conditional and was finally cancelled, officials said.

They said a court has issued non bailable warrant (NBW) against Mohinder Singh and he has been declared a proclaimed offender.

The agency claimed that a businessman named Gaurav Dhir of Dhir Constructions purchased the Altus project through its entity Suncity Projects for Rs 130 crore, by "undervaluing" the project cost.

They claimed Dhir was a "close associate" of a senior cabinet minister of Punjab.

Recent ED Actions In Punjab

The ED, over the last few weeks, has undertaken some major action against politically-linked persons in Punjab, which is slated to go to polls in early 2027.

It raided the premises of Punjab Industries Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora, his son, some others, and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal in separate cases. Mittal, who was with the AAP, defected to BJP along with six other AAP MPs after the ED raids.