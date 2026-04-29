ED Raids Punjab Police DIG, Seizes Crores In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensifies its crackdown on corruption, seizing assets and documents in a money laundering case involving a suspended Punjab Police DIG.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 1.4 crore during raids on suspended Punjab Police DIG H S Bhullar and linked entities.

Raids were conducted at 11 premises, including locations of Bhullar and his alleged associates.

The ED case stems from CBI FIRs against Bhullar for bribery and possession of disproportionate assets.

Probe indicates substantial cash deposits and transfers were made in the bank accounts of property dealers and associated persons.

Documents related to multiple properties in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Mohali and Zirakpur were seized.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has seized Rs 1.4 crore and some "incriminating" documents related to money laundering during recent raids against suspended Punjab Police DIG H S Bhullar and his linked entities.

ED Raids Uncover Money Laundering Network

The central agency has carried out raids at 11 premises on April 27 which include locations of Bhullar and his alleged associates like property dealers and suspected 'benamidars' (the person in whose name a benami asset is held).

The ED case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from two CBI FIRs filed against Bhullar and his associates on charges of bribery and alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The former deputy inspector general of police (Ropar Range) was arrested in October 2025 in a bribery case.

Seized Assets and Incriminating Documents

"The searches resulted in the seizure/freezing of Rs 1.4 crore and recovery of various incriminating documents related to money laundering activities," the ED said in a statement.

Probe indicates that "substantial" cash deposits and transfers were made in the bank accounts of various property dealers and associated persons (suspected benamidars) who had "no legitimate" source of income commensurate to the investments in land, it said.

Beneficial Ownership and Property Acquisitions

"The funds were subsequently utilised for acquisition of properties in the names of suspected benamidars and original property documents were seized at Bhullar's residence by the CBI earlier, indicating beneficial ownership," the agency alleged.

Documents related to multiple properties, including residential and agricultural assets, located in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Mohali and Zirakpur were also seized during the recent searches, the ED said.

It added that further investigation was underway to establish the full extent of the money laundering activities and to uncover the nexus between property dealers, intermediaries and public servants associated with Bhullar.