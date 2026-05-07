ED Raids In Punjab: Money Laundering Probe Intensifies

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering case linked to land fraud in Punjab, conducting raids at multiple locations and raising political tensions.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Punjab and Chandigarh related to a money laundering investigation.

The probe centres on alleged land fraud involving change of land use (CLU) licences and misappropriation of investor funds.

Raids targeted individuals and entities linked to the Suntec City project and an alleged associate of an OSD to Punjab's Chief Minister.

Cash was reportedly thrown from a high-rise building during the ED raid in Mohali.

The ED has recently increased its actions against politically-linked individuals in Punjab.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Chandigarh, including the premises of an alleged close associate of an OSD in the CMO, as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged land fraud case, officials said.

They said about a dozen locations in Mohali and Chandigarh linked to Suntec City project, Ajay Sehgal, ABS Townships, Altus Builders, Dhir Constructions and associates are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Key Individuals Under ED Scrutiny

A person named Nitin Gohal is also being searched by the agency and he is alleged to have "helped" builders who "defaulted" in payment of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) fees and arranging "political protection" for them, ED officials said.

Officials claimed Gohal, an IT professional, was linked to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The accused have been charged with fraud in obtaining CLU (change of land use) licences from GMADA and subsequently cheating public. They are alleged to have collected funds worth crores of rupees from the investors, the officials said.

Cash Recovery During Mohali Raid

The officials said an incident of recovery of cash, that was apparently flung from a high-rise building, has also taken place in Mohali. The agency was trying to ascertain the value of the cash, they said.

Sources said the incident took place in Mohali's Kharar area where two bags stuffed with Rs 500 denomination cash were seen lying on the ground, indicating that they were thrown from a flat in a residential society following the ED raid.

A few bundles of cash could also be seen scattered on the ground of the residential society, the sources said.

A video of bags containing cash lying on the ground went viral on social media.

Political Reactions and Further Investigations

The sources added that a raid operation was carried out at the flat located in Western Towers in Kharar by ED sleuths.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia posted on X about the two cash bags.

"Crores of Money, 500 notes flying in Air. Money Belongs to whom--- OSD CM Mann Rajbir' Singh. 'Kattar Fraudsters' in ED trap. ED raids on CM Bhagwant Mann's close aide OSD Rajbir' Ghumman's close aides and relatives Nitin, Veer davinder," Majithia said in Punjabi.

"ED raids Mohali high-rise linked to CM Mann's aide; Rs 500 notes fly around after bags thrown from 9th floor. Crores of money is thrown out of 9th floor, Crores of money is flying in Air after ED raid on CM Mann's close aide's relatives. Hawala transactions unearthed. Major expose would land soon," he added.

ED's Increased Activity in Punjab

The ED, over the last few weeks, has undertaken some major action against politically-linked persons in Punjab, which is slated to go to polls in early 2027.

It raided the premises of Punjab Industries Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjeev Arora, his son, some others, and then AAP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal in separate cases. Mittal recently joined the BJP along with six other AAP MPs.