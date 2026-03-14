Ahmedabad Driver Arrested After Elderly Man Clings to Car Bonnet in Viral Video

An Ahmedabad man has been arrested for reckless driving after a shocking video surfaced showing an elderly person clinging to the bonnet of his car, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points A 29-year-old man in Ahmedabad has been arrested for reckless driving.

The incident involved an elderly person clinging to the bonnet of the car.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to the arrest.

Police are currently searching for the elderly victim involved in the reckless driving incident in Ahmedabad.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for allegedly driving his car recklessly while an elderly person was clinging on to the vehicle's bonnet in distress, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident, a video of which went viral on social media, took place in Nikol area at around 10:30pm on Friday, I-Division Traffic police inspector SI Sumra told PTI.

Arrest and Investigation

"Driver Harisang Jadav (29), a resident of Krishnapark Society here, was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act provisions. However, we have not been able to trace the victim as yet," Sumra informed.

In the video, the elderly man can be seen trying hard to hold on to the bonnet while the car is being driven recklessly.