HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ahmedabad Driver Arrested After Elderly Man Clings to Car Bonnet in Viral Video

Ahmedabad Driver Arrested After Elderly Man Clings to Car Bonnet in Viral Video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 20:20 IST

x

An Ahmedabad man has been arrested for reckless driving after a shocking video surfaced showing an elderly person clinging to the bonnet of his car, sparking outrage and a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old man in Ahmedabad has been arrested for reckless driving.
  • The incident involved an elderly person clinging to the bonnet of the car.
  • A video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to the arrest.
  • Police are currently searching for the elderly victim involved in the reckless driving incident in Ahmedabad.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ahmedabad in Gujarat for allegedly driving his car recklessly while an elderly person was clinging on to the vehicle's bonnet in distress, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident, a video of which went viral on social media, took place in Nikol area at around 10:30pm on Friday, I-Division Traffic police inspector SI Sumra told PTI.

 

Arrest and Investigation

"Driver Harisang Jadav (29), a resident of Krishnapark Society here, was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act provisions. However, we have not been able to trace the victim as yet," Sumra informed.

In the video, the elderly man can be seen trying hard to hold on to the bonnet while the car is being driven recklessly.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
Fatal Truck Accident Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
Shocking: Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km; driver held
Shocking: Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km; driver held
Caught driving drunk, auto driver ends life at police station
Caught driving drunk, auto driver ends life at police station
9 killed as speeding car rams into crowd at mishap site in Ahmedabad
9 killed as speeding car rams into crowd at mishap site in Ahmedabad
'He was over-speeding for enjoyment', killed 1 person
'He was over-speeding for enjoyment', killed 1 person

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

Simple Yet Stunning! Kirti Kulhari's Casual Look Grabs Attention 1:02

Simple Yet Stunning! Kirti Kulhari's Casual Look Grabs...

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight operations on USS Abraham Lincoln3:15

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO