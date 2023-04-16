News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shocking: Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km; driver held

Shocking: Mumbai traffic cop dragged on car bonnet for 20 km; driver held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 16, 2023 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A traffic policeman was dragged on a car's bonnet for around 20 km in Navi Mumbai town after he tried to stop the vehicle driver who had consumed drugs, officials said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Vashi area at around 1.30 pm on Saturday when the 37-year-old police naik, Siddeshwar Mali, was on bandobast duty on account of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they said.

 

The 22-year-old car driver, identified as Aditya Bembde, was arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder and under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police said.

Mali was on duty at Koparkhairane-Vashi lane when he and another policeman tried to stop the car on the suspicion that its driver had taken drugs, an official from Vashi police station said.

When the two policeman sought to check the car driver, he allegedly tried to run the vehicle over Mali, as a result the policeman landed on the vehicle's bonnet, the FIR said.

Mali clung dangerously on the bonnet, grabbing the vehicle with his hands.

The accused, instead of stopping, drove from the spot till Gavhan Phata, located about 20 km away.

He drove the car speedily and the traffic cop later fell from the vehicle, the official said.

Some other policemen later chased the car driver and caught hold of him.

His medical checkup revealed he had consumed drugs, the police said.

The accused was arrested and a case registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and provisions of the NDPS Act, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai police warned of 'Somalia-like' attack
Mumbai police warned of 'Somalia-like' attack
Protestors used Granth Sahib as shield, says DGP
Protestors used Granth Sahib as shield, says DGP
Mob attacks garba event in Gujarat, 7 hurt, 13 held
Mob attacks garba event in Gujarat, 7 hurt, 13 held
Playing with rule of law...: Priyanka on Atiq killing
Playing with rule of law...: Priyanka on Atiq killing
People celebrating Atiq's murder are vultures: Owaisi
People celebrating Atiq's murder are vultures: Owaisi
BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, alleges Kejriwal
BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, alleges Kejriwal
Rublev sets up Monte Carlo Masters final with Rune
Rublev sets up Monte Carlo Masters final with Rune
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mob attacks MP police station, frees dacoit

Mob attacks MP police station, frees dacoit

JK: Cop killed, 4 security personnel hurt in attack

JK: Cop killed, 4 security personnel hurt in attack

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances