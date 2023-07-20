News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 9 killed as speeding car rams into crowd at mishap site in Ahmedabad

9 killed as speeding car rams into crowd at mishap site in Ahmedabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 20, 2023 14:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least nine persons were killed and around 10 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on a bridge in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Thursday, police said.

IMAGE: The Jaguar car moving at a very high speed ploughed into a crowd gathered at the accident site at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in Satellite area of Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

A constable and a Home Guard jawan, who reached the spot after the first accident of a collision involving two vehicles, were among those killed in the incident, they said.

The accident took place at around 1 am at ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in Satellite area of Ahmedabad when the Jaguar car moving at a very high speed ploughed into a crowd gathered there, the police said.

 

"At around 1 am, a Thar (SUV) collided with a truck at ISKCON Bridge on SG Highway. After receiving information about the accident, local traffic police and a Home Guard jawan reached the spot to manage the traffic and handle the situation. Out of curiosity, several bystanders also gathered at the spot to check what had happened," Satellite police station inspector K Y Vyas said.

"When they were on the bridge, a speeding Jaguar car rammed into the crowd, killing five persons on the spot, while four persons died during treatment. The deceased included a constable and a Home Guard jawan. Nearly 10 persons who received injuries were admitted to different hospitals," he said.

The car driver, Tathya Patel, was also admitted to a private hospital as he too received injuries, the official said.

According to sources, the angry bystanders thrashed the car driver and a video of it was captured by a person standing below the bridge.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Neeta Desai said a first information report (FIR) has been registered in this connection and the police will try their best to ensure the kin of the victims get justice.

"Nine persons were killed and 10 to 11 people were injured in the accident. It does not appear to be a case of drunk driving. But our primary investigation has revealed the speed of the Jaguar car was extremely high. Since (car driver) Tathya Patel is under treatment, we will arrest him once doctors give a go-ahead," Desai said at the Sola Civil Hospital.

Most of the deceased and injured youth belonged to other cities and were living here as paying guests, as per sources.

After learning about the first accident, they went on the bridge out of curiosity. Minutes later, the speeding car came from Karnavati Club side and ran over the crowd, they said.

The parents and other family members of the deceased reached the Sola Civil Hospital and demanded harshest punishment for the accused.

The crossroads under the ISKCON bridge is a popular hangout spot for youngsters during night hours, as they gather there to have tea and snacks.

Many people wanting to travel to other towns and cities also gather at the ISKCON crossroads to catch buses or private vehicles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
6 dead as school bus driving on wrong side rams SUV
6 dead as school bus driving on wrong side rams SUV
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
2020: Maha recorded 11,452 road accident deaths
2020: Maha recorded 11,452 road accident deaths
Big money, big names: MLC looks to crack US market
Big money, big names: MLC looks to crack US market
Rahul Dravid's masterplan for India's future stars
Rahul Dravid's masterplan for India's future stars
Sonia talks to PM, urges him to discuss Manipur
Sonia talks to PM, urges him to discuss Manipur
ED arrests Sanjay Raut's aide in Covid centres case
ED arrests Sanjay Raut's aide in Covid centres case
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Cyrus Mistry's car was driven at 180-190 kmph: Police

Cyrus Mistry's car was driven at 180-190 kmph: Police

'It is wrong to blame Dr Pandole for the accident'

'It is wrong to blame Dr Pandole for the accident'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances