'He was over-speeding for enjoyment', killed 1 person

A victim of the Vadodara car accident has stated that the accused appeared 'intoxicated' and was over-speeding for 'enjoyment'.

IMAGE: Vadodara police bring Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia to the spot of the accident to recreate the crime scene, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

One woman has died, and several others have sustained injuries after an over-speeding four-wheeler rammed into two-wheelers on March 14 in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Speaking to ANI, Vikas Kewalani, a victim of the car accident, demanded strict action against the accused, stating that they would realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is enforced.

Elaborating on the incident, Kewalani said that he, along with his siblings and neighbors, had gone out for refreshments. While returning, an over-speeding vehicle hit them from behind, leaving one person dead on the spot and several others injured.

"Two people from my society and I had gone out for refreshments. One of them was Hemali Patel, whose husband is in critical condition. We were on our two-wheeler when suddenly, an over-speeding car rammed into us. When I fell, I remained conscious and saw that the car had hit another vehicle as well, sending it flying.

"The husband and wife suffered serious injuries. Such incidents cannot be controlled merely by imposing fines. Fines are not the solution -- they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is given. My brother and sister have sustained fractures, and I fractured my right elbow. The accused, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, appeared intoxicated and was over-speeding for enjoyment. No person in a normal state could behave and speak in such a manner," Kewalani told ANI.

The brutal collision between a car and a two-wheeler in Gujarat's Vadodara resulted in the death of one woman and left eight others injured, police said on Saturday.

While the accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is already in police custody, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar stated that more than three vehicles were involved in the incident, including two Activa scooters and one electric vehicle (EV).

Komar confirmed that the accident resulted in one fatality and left eight others injured. Multiple investigative teams are tracking the case.

Although the police have registered a drunk driving case against the accused, Chaurasia has denied being intoxicated on the night of the accident.

He claimed that he attended a Holika Dahan celebration but did not go to any party.

Chaurasia stated that he was not drunk and was driving at a speed of 50 km/h. He further requested permission to meet the victims' family members and admitted responsibility for the accident.

"We were driving ahead of the scooter, turning right when we encountered a pothole. There was a scooter and a car alongside us. As we turned, the car slightly touched the other vehicle, and the airbag deployed suddenly, obstructing our vision and causing us to lose control," Chaurasia said.

"We were traveling at 50 km/h. There were no pedestrians at the time, only a scooter and another car. I had no idea what happened. I did not attend any party—I had gone for Holika Dahan and was not drunk. Today, I was informed that one woman has died and a few others have been injured. I want to meet the victims' families. It is my fault, and whatever they decide should happen," he added.