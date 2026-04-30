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How Gujarat Police Recovered Thousands Of Stolen Mobiles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 15:46 IST

Gujarat Police have been recognised for their success in recovering stolen mobile phones, ranking third among major Indian states and returning thousands of devices to their owners.

Key Points

  • Gujarat Police ranked third nationally in recovering stolen mobile phones, returning 53,564 devices.
  • The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system aids in blocking and recovering lost or stolen mobiles across India.
  • Ahmedabad city, Dang district, and Bhavnagar district were the top performers in Gujarat for mobile recovery.
  • Gujarat achieved a mobile recovery rate of 46.71 per cent, surpassing the national average.
  • More than 50,48,516 mobile devices have been blocked across India using the CEIR system.

Gujarat Police have secured the third position among major states in India for recovering stolen mobile phones, returning 53,564 devices to their rightful owners in the 2025-26 financial year, officials said on Thursday.

Effective Mobile Recovery Strategies in Gujarat

Gujarat's strong performance reflects effective coordination between the state police and the DoT. Across India, more than 50,48,516 mobile devices have been blocked, including 1,83,985 in Gujarat. The national level mobile recovery rate is 32.6 per cent, they noted.

 

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system, implemented by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), enables the blocking and recovery of lost or stolen mobile devices across telecom networks nationwide.

Top Performing Districts in Mobile Recovery

"Gujarat Police stood third among the major states of the country in recovering stolen mobiles in the state. They successfully returned 53,564 handsets to their original owners with a recovery rate of 46.71 per cent," an official release stated.

Ahmedabad city, Dang district and Bhavnagar district emerged as the top performers in the state under the CEIR ranking framework. Ahmedabad city ranked first with a score of 56.7 points after recovering 4,935 handsets out of 25,500 blocking requests, as per the release.

Dang district secured second place with 54.89 points, handling 328 blocking requests and achieving an accuracy rate of 77.33 per cent. Bhavnagar district stood third with 53.44 points, recovering 273 devices from 634 blocking requests, the release said.

Recognition for Gujarat Police's Efforts

In recognition of their performance, Gujarat's In-Charge Director General of Police, Dr K L N Rao, felicitated the nodal officers from these districts on Thursday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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