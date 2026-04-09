Gujarat DGP Stresses Proactive Measures to Combat Cybercrime

Gujarat Police are intensifying their fight against cybercrime by implementing proactive strategies, enhancing public awareness, and leveraging modern technology to protect citizens from digital threats and financial fraud.

IMAGE: All illustrations: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com

Key Points Gujarat Police are adopting a proactive strategy to combat the rising threat of cybercrime, focusing on prevention and rapid response.

The Cyber Centre of Excellence is enhancing coordination with other agencies and utilising modern technology for real-time information sharing to tackle cyber threats.

Public awareness campaigns are being launched in schools, colleges, and on social media platforms to educate citizens about cyber security risks and preventative measures.

Helpline 1930 is playing a crucial role in quickly addressing cybercrime complaints and facilitating the blocking of fraudulent financial transactions.

Gujarat Police are investing in infrastructure, capacity building, and regular training to keep personnel updated with the latest technological advancements in cybercrime prevention and investigation.

A proactive approach is essential in the fight against cybercrimes, Gujarat in charge Director General of Police KLN Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing a review meeting of Cyber Centre of Excellence at Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Rao instructed officers to use modern technology to coordinate with other agencies and share real-time information.

"A proactive approach is essential in the fight against cybercrimes. Special campaigns must be conducted through schools, colleges and social platforms to increase security awareness among citizens," an official release quoted him as saying.

During this meeting, a review was conducted to prevent cybercrimes quickly, it added.

Addressing Cybercrime Trends

"Increasing prevalence of cybercrime and new modus operandi such as digital fraud, online cheating, social media-related crimes and financial fraud were discussed. Along with this, guidance was also given on technical readiness and investigation," the release said.

A presentation was delivered on the work carried out by Cyber Centre of Excellence during the meeting.

Focus on Helpline 1930

The primarily focus was on the functioning of Helpline 1930, which ensures quick redressal of complaints and facilitates the prompt blocking of fraudulent financial transactions, the release added.

"The discussion also covered the investigation process, highlighting the swift handling of registered FIRs and timely refunds to victims. Modern tools such as data analytics, digital forensics, and techniques for gathering real-time intelligence were explained in detail," the release said.

Infrastructure and Training

The meeting also addressed issues related to infrastructure and capacity building as well as regularly training of personnel to keep them updated with the latest technological advancements, the release said.