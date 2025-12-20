Blocked, Traced, Recovered: The Journey Of India's Stolen Mobiles

October 2025 marked a key month for the Sanchar Saathi app, with more than 50,000 missing and stolen smartphones traced and returned across the country in a single month, according to statistics released by DoT.

The programme has now surpassed the 700,000 recovery mark, reflecting the importance of digital tracking on everyday theft.

Both Karnataka and Telangana crossed the 100,000 mark when it came to handset recovery, setting the benchmark for the rest of India.

Maharashtra follows close behind, having reunited owners with over 80,000 devices.

From May 16, 2023 to 2024 on the Central Equipment Identity Register, citizens have reported more than 50 lakh (5 million) phones lost through the platform.

Of these, 31 lakh (3.1 millon) handsets were disabled, 19 lakh (1.9 million) were successfully traced, but only 422,000 phones were physically returned to users.

A state-wise snapshot for recoveries 2023-2024, indicating where thefts and recoveries are highest:

1. Delhi

The police disabled 7.7 lakh devices, tracked 4.6 lakh, but managed to retrieve just 8,951 phones.

2. Uttar Pradesh

1.7 lakh mobiles blocked, 1.1 lakh traced, and 27,537 returned to owners.

3. Telangana

1.8 lakh phones located, with 78,842 successfully recovered.

4. Karnataka

2 lakh devices tracked, leading to 78,507 handsets restored.

5. Rajasthan

65,368 traced, 26,498 recovered.

6. Andhra Pradesh

67,454 identified, 24,198 returned.

7. Tamil Nadu

77,564 located, 25,852 recovered.

8. Gujarat

56,589 tracked, 21,211 reunited with owners.

