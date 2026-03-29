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How Delhi Police Returned Over 100 Lost Mobile Phones to Owners

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 14:49 IST

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The Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully recovered and returned over 100 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners through coordinated efforts, highlighting their commitment to public safety and property recovery.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police Crime Branch recovered over 100 lost or stolen mobile phones.
  • The recovery was achieved through coordinated technical surveillance and field operations.
  • Southern and Northern ranges of the Delhi Police were involved in the operation.
  • Recovered phones were returned to their rightful owners in separate events.
  • The Southern range traced 31 phones within 15 days, showcasing efficient recovery efforts.

The Delhi Police said on Sunday that the Crime Branch has traced and returned over 100 lost or stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners in a coordinated drive.

The teams of southern and northern ranges units, respectively, carried out sustained technical surveillance and field operations, leading to the recovery of a large number of devices over the past few weeks, they said.

 

Separate events were held on Friday to return the recovered phones to their owners.

Details of the Phone Recovery Operation

"A team recovered 33 mobile phones, of which 19 have been handed over to their owners. The southern range traced 31 phones within 15 days, while the northern range recovered and returned 50 devices," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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