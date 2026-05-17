HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Over Rs 2.56 Crore Unaccounted Cash Seized In Gujarat

Over Rs 2.56 Crore Unaccounted Cash Seized In Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 21:34 IST

x

Indian police in Gujarat seized over Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash during a routine vehicle check, prompting an investigation into potential financial irregularities.

Key Points

  • Over Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from a car in Dahod, Gujarat.
  • The cash was being transported from a traditional courier firm to Vadodara.
  • The vehicle's driver could not provide documentation for the source of the cash.
  • A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
  • The Income Tax Department has been informed to investigate potential financial irregularities.

More than Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from a car in Dahod in Gujarat during a routine check of vehicles, a police official said on Sunday.

Details Of The Cash Seizure

The car was intercepted on Saturday near Dhanpur chowki, said Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Kalaswa.

 

"A parcel was found in the car. It contained Rs 2.56 crore cash. The money was being transported from an 'angadia' (traditional courier) firm in Dahod to Vadodara. The vehicle's driver Raju Ninama could not produce any document or proof regarding the source and transportation of the cash," he said.

Investigation Underway

A case was registered at Limkheda police station under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while the Income Tax Department has been informed to further investigate the source of the cash and possible financial irregularities, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rs 24.68 lakh cash found in box outside ATM in Vadodara
Rs 24.68 lakh cash found in box outside ATM in Vadodara
Rs 69 lakh in new notes, foreign currency seized at Mumbai airport
Rs 69 lakh in new notes, foreign currency seized at Mumbai airport
Crores in new currency seized from across country
Crores in new currency seized from across country
₹5 Crore Silver Consignment Seized At Rajkot Airport
₹5 Crore Silver Consignment Seized At Rajkot Airport
Gujarat Police Bust Interstate Car Valuables Theft Gang

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai1:51

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as Diaspora Welcomes PM1:30

WATCH: 'Modi Modi' Chants Echo Across Netherlands as...

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes1:24

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO