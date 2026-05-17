Over Rs 2.56 Crore Unaccounted Cash Seized In Gujarat

Indian police in Gujarat seized over Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash during a routine vehicle check, prompting an investigation into potential financial irregularities.

Key Points Over Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from a car in Dahod, Gujarat.

The cash was being transported from a traditional courier firm to Vadodara.

The vehicle's driver could not provide documentation for the source of the cash.

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The Income Tax Department has been informed to investigate potential financial irregularities.

More than Rs 2.56 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from a car in Dahod in Gujarat during a routine check of vehicles, a police official said on Sunday.

Details Of The Cash Seizure

The car was intercepted on Saturday near Dhanpur chowki, said Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Kalaswa.

"A parcel was found in the car. It contained Rs 2.56 crore cash. The money was being transported from an 'angadia' (traditional courier) firm in Dahod to Vadodara. The vehicle's driver Raju Ninama could not produce any document or proof regarding the source and transportation of the cash," he said.

Investigation Underway

A case was registered at Limkheda police station under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), while the Income Tax Department has been informed to further investigate the source of the cash and possible financial irregularities, the official said.