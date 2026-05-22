Eight Arrested In Akasa Air Gold Theft Case

Ahmedabad police have apprehended eight individuals involved in a sophisticated gold theft operation targeting an Akasa Air cargo shipment at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, recovering a significant portion of the stolen assets.

Key Points Eight individuals were arrested for stealing 2.1 kg of gold jewellery from an Akasa Air cargo at Ahmedabad airport.

The gold theft involved a pre-planned racket with roles assigned to different individuals, including airline staff and a fake passenger.

The stolen gold was converted into bars and sold to jewellers in Rajkot and Ahmedabad.

Police recovered Rs 1.72 crore of the stolen gold jewellery during the investigation.

Ahmedabad police have arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in a pre-planned racket to steal 2.1 kilograms of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.58 crore from the cargo of Akasa Air in Ahmedabad.

Akasa Air Gold Theft: Investigation Unveiled

The probe into the case began after seven parcels containing gold jewellery were dispatched from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Bengaluru through Sequel Logistics Company via Akasa Air on May 18 and one parcel containing 2.1 kilograms of gold went missing, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-4 Atulkumar Bansal said.

The Ahmedabad police's probe using technical surveillance, CCTV footage etc exposed the entire racket involving staff on Akasa Air, he added.

Modus Operandi Of The Gold Heist

Salemohammad, alias Salam Mohammad Amin Ansari, allegedly posed as a passenger on the same flight on which the consignment was carried, with his ticket being booked in advance by Jayanti Patel, the official said explaining the modus operandi.

"Roshan Patel is in-charge of cleaning at Akasa Air, while Jayesh Parmar is employed in the role of cargo handler. When cargo was being loaded from Ahmedabad airport, Parmar allegedly created an obstruction while loading the cargo and shifted gold from the parcel to Salam Ansari's bag," the official said.

Arrests And Recovery Of Stolen Gold

Mastermind Zaid Ansari, who works as airline security in-charge, allegedly called a meeting of other loaders and carried out their checking and frisking in order to facilitate Parmar in his mission, police said.

"The stolen gold was brought to Ahmedabad by Salman Ansari and given to one Rizwan, who gave it to one Paresh who converted the jewellery into gold bars. Paresh then handed the gold bars to another individual who later sold them to different jewellers in Rajkot and Ahmedabad," the DCP said.

Eight persons have been arrested for stealing 2.1 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs. 2.58 crore, with police managing to recover Rs 1.72 crore of the stolen asset, he added.