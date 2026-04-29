Two Women Arrested In Gurugram Fraud Case Linked To Film Producer

Two women with suspected ties to an interstate fraud gang have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Gurugram exporter of Rs 2.49 crore and gold, as police investigate their connection to a Gujarat-based film producer.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Two women arrested in connection with a Rs 2.49 crore fraud against a Gurugram exporter.

The women are allegedly linked to an interstate gang and a Gujarat-based film producer.

The accused were already in jail in Rajasthan for a previous case.

Police have obtained two-day custody of the accused for questioning.

The alleged mastermind has been involved in fraudulent dealings for 25 years, including defrauding Bollywood figures.

Two women, with suspected links with an interstate gang that allegedly defrauded a Gurugram exporter of Rs 2.49 crore in cash and 50 tolas of gold, have been arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The duo, allegedly associated with Solanki Prabhubhai, a Gujarat-based film producer and the "kingpin" of the gang, were lodged in Kota jail in Rajasthan in connection with a previous case and were arrested by Gurugram Police after being taken on production warrant, they added.

Accused Remanded in Police Custody

Police obtained two-day custody of the accused after they were produced in a city court on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the accused were identified as Teju Gangaram Rathore (45), a resident of Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh, and Solanki Shantiben (42), a resident of Vadodara district in Gujarat.

Criminal Records of the Accused

Preliminary inquiry revealed both accused have criminal records, with Teju named in two fraud cases in Gujarat and one in Rajasthan, and Shanti Ben charged in one fraud case in Rajasthan.

On April 15, Gurugram Police busted an interstate fraud network that allegedly lured people by promising cheap gold coins.

Police had earlier arrested four other accused, including the alleged mastermind Solanki Prabhubhai, in this connection.

Recovered Assets and Past Frauds

More than Rs 2.30 crore in cash and around 678 grams of gold were recovered from their possession.

Prabhubhai has allegedly been involved in fraudulent dealings for the past 25 years, with most of his shady activities based in Mumbai and Gujarat, police said.

With the proceeds from these frauds, he allegedly purchased Hotel PM, located in Karjan-Lakodra on the Delhi-Mumbai road in Gujarat's Vadodara.

Around 15 years ago, he defrauded Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi of Rs 25 lakh and Salman Khan's father Salim Khan of Rs 20 lakhs, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

"Six accused have been arrested so far in this case. We are questioning the female accused after taking them on police remand," he added.