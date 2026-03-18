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Gujarat Assembly Bomb Threat Email Deemed a Hoax After Search

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 18, 2026 12:46 IST

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A bomb threat email sent to the Gujarat Assembly during its budget session triggered an evacuation and police search, which ultimately revealed the threat to be a hoax.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gujarat Assembly received a bomb threat via email during the ongoing budget session, prompting immediate security measures.
  • Police conducted a thorough search of the assembly complex after the bomb threat email, finding no suspicious materials.
  • The bomb threat was declared a hoax, and assembly proceedings resumed after a one-hour delay.
  • Legislators are urging the government to take strict action against those responsible for sending the hoax bomb threat email to the Gujarat Assembly.
  • Similar bomb threat emails have been sent to schools and courts in Gujarat, raising concerns about public safety and security.

The Gujarat assembly complex received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning during the ongoing budget session, but it turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises, police said.

The threat was received on the official email ID of the assembly just minutes before the House proceedings were scheduled to begin during the ongoing budget session, officials said.

 

The email claimed a bomb had been planted in the assembly complex, following which all staff and MLAs were asked to vacate the premises, Deputy Superintendent of Police Piyush Vanda said.

While the House was supposed to start at 9 am as part of the ongoing budget session, the officials got to know about the threat at 8.45 am, he said.

"Upon learning about the bomb threat, which was received via an email, local police reached the premises and started the search for explosives," Vanda said.

All the MLAs left the premises as a precautionary measure.

After an hour, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Teja Vasamsetty declared that nothing suspicious was found.

"The assembly received a bomb threat email in the morning. Our Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checked the premises thoroughly, but nothing suspicious was found. Thus, the assembly resumed its work. A case will be filed against the person who sent the email," the SP said.

The House proceedings began after an hour's delay.

After the Question Hour, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary informed the House members that nothing suspicious was found during checking.

"An official of the assembly received the threat email in the morning, following which the premises were thoroughly checked by police upon my request. Nothing suspicious was found during the exercise," Chaudhary said in the assembly.

Reactions to the Bomb Threat

Legislators urged the government to take strict action against those involved in sending such emails.

"It appears that some elements want to dilute the peaceful atmosphere of Gujarat. They sent such threat emails to schools, courts in the past and now to the assembly. The state government has taken this threat seriously," BJP MLA Mahesh Kaswala told reporters.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala also demanded strict action against those sending such frequent emails.

"In the recent past, schools and courts in Ahmedabad received such threats, and now, the assembly too was targeted. Such incidents are happening at regular intervals. Government should take strict actions against perpetrators," Khedawala said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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