Bomb Threat Disrupts Maharashtra Budget Session: What We Know

A bomb threat at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan during the budget session prompted a security scare, highlighting concerns about the safety of lawmakers and leading to a police investigation.

Photograph: Courtesy @MumbaiPolice/X

Key Points Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan received a bomb threat via email during the ongoing budget session, triggering a security response.

Police conducted an extensive search of the Vidhan Bhavan premises, including the legislative assembly and council, but found nothing suspicious.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bomb threat was a hoax, but authorities are investigating the source of the email.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) member raised concerns in the legislative council about the safety of lawmakers and demanded a government statement.

Security protocols were promptly initiated, and the employees and other people were safely evacuated from the building.

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Thursday during the ongoing budget session, prompting police to launch an extensive search of the premises, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found after the search, and a preliminary investigation suggested the threat was a hoax, they said.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) member later said in the legislative council that nearly 350 lawmakers assemble in the legislature complex, and demanded that the government issue a statement on the matter.

The sprawling complex, which houses the legislative assembly and the council, is located at Nariman Point in South Mumbai. The budget session began on February 23 and will conclude on March 25. The winter session of the legislature is held in Nagpur.

The Vidhan Bhavan received an email in the morning, threatening to blow up the premises. Security protocols were promptly initiated, and the employees and other people were safely evacuated from the building, a police official said.

Security in and around the area was heightened.

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies, including the city police's bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), conducted checks.

Nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search, and the BDDS later declared the premises safe, the official said.

An investigation was underway to trace and identify the sender of the threatening email, the police added.

Raising the matter in the legislative council, Shiv Sena (UBT) member Anil Parab said the government should at least make a statement on it and apprise the House of the situation.

Not a single minister is making a statement. The government is not taking this matter seriously, Parab claimed.

Vidhan Bhavan is a place where 350 lawmakers, representing 12 crore people of the state, congregate. If this is the case, how will the government take the issues of protection of the common man seriously, he asked.

Council Chairman Ram Shinde said the chief minister was keeping a close watch on the situation.

Shinde also directed the government to make a statement on the matter by evening.