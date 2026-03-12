Bomb Threat at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Triggers Security Alert

A bomb threat at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan during the budget session prompted a security scare and investigation, ultimately deemed a hoax by authorities.

Key Points Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email during the ongoing budget session.

Police conducted an extensive search of the Vidhan Bhavan premises, including the legislative assembly and council.

The bomb threat was deemed a hoax after a thorough search by the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS).

Security protocols were initiated, and the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

An investigation is underway to identify the sender of the threatening email.

Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email on Thursday during the ongoing budget session, prompting police to launch an extensive search of the premises, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found after the search, and a preliminary investigation suggested the threat was a hoax, they said.

The sprawling complex, which houses the legislative assembly and the council, is located at Nariman Point in South Mumbai. The budget session began on February 23 and will conclude on March 25. The winter session of the legislature is held in Nagpur.

The Vidhan Bhavan received an email in the morning, threatening to blow up the premises. Security protocols were promptly initiated, and the employees and other people were safely evacuated from the building, a police official said.

Security in and around the area was heightened.

Security Response and Investigation

As a precautionary measure, all officers and staff assembled outside the premises while security agencies, including the city police's bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), conducted checks.

Nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search, and the BDDS later declared the premises safe, the official said.

An investigation was underway to trace and identify the sender of the threatening email, the police added.